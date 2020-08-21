McDonald's Restaurants Across Florida Raised more than $950,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

"We are extremely proud of the effort of our owner/operators and immensely grateful to our customers who donated to RMHC. This Drive Thru Challenge proved to be amazing and truly enabled us to step up as partners during this critical time," says Chris Frost, Tampa Bay Area Franchisee.

As a result of COVID-19, local RMHC Chapters have suffered a significant loss in funding and donations, and this initiative aimed to offset this loss. In an effort to help families in need, local restaurants increased awareness of the "Round Up for RMHC" program though Drive Thru orders from July 6 through Aug. 16. Each time someone ordered through the Drive Thru, they had the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for RMHC.

"McDonald's customers have always been critical in raising funds for families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses while their children receive life-saving medical treatment," says Lisa Suprenand the Executive Director for the RMHC of Tampa Bay. "Through the generous support of partners like McDonald's and its customers, we are able to provide a place of healing for families when they need it most. During this time of crisis, being a part of the McDonald's family and this donation means even more."

The Florida RMHC Chapters provide a supportive "home-away-from-home" for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home – plus a local support network – so they can focus on their children's healing.

This financial support is one way McDonald's continues to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters.

About McDonald's Restaurants Across the Southeast:

The Atlanta Field Office consists of 200 McDonald's owner/operators in North and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. McDonald's is transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick- up and McDelivery available through Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates at participating restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 65 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE McDonald's - Southeast Region