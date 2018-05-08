McDonald's® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus

All McDonald's fresh beef Quarter Pound burgers are now made-to-order with 100 percent beef containing absolutely no fillers, additives or preservatives. Quarter Pound burgers include the Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and the Double Quarter Pounder. The addition of made-to-order burgers is part of McDonald's multi-year food and service journey that has sought to meet the evolving tastes of consumers by committing to only sourcing cage-free eggs by 2025 in the U.S., serving chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine*, sustainably sourcing McCafé coffee, bringing an elevated level of in-restaurant customer service with the addition of kiosks and table service, and allowing consumers in select markets to enjoy McDonald's anywhere with McDelivery™.

Local McDonald's will mark the addition of the newest menu item by celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day; sharing "Be Our Guest" coupons with educators across the region and inviting them to visit their neighborhood McDonald's to enjoy a free Quarter Pounder as a small token of appreciation for the significant contributions they make in local communities.

"McDonald's of the Greater Philadelphia Region is excited to offer our customers a new premium menu item with made-to-order Quarter Pounders. With this menu addition, we are continuing our commitment to bringing customers in our neighborhoods the best McDonald's experience," said Marcia Graham, local McDonald's Owner/Operator and President of the Phil-Ad-Mac Co-Op. "McDonald's is dedicated to promoting education in our communities, so we could not think of a better way to celebrate than to invite some VIP guests – our local educators – to enjoy a free Quarter Pounder and allow us to thank them for all that they do to make our neighborhoods great places to live."

McDonald's commitment to building strong communities is the driving force behind its many education initiatives including Archways to Opportunity, an employer-funded education program that allows eligible employees and their immediate families to earn their high school diploma, receive college tuition funding, or improve English language skills. In March, McDonald's announced the allocation of $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program.

*Farmers still use ionophores, a class of antibiotics that are not prescribed to people, to keep chickens healthy.

