Fans can add to their collection with six collectible cups beginning August 13

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, our fans have built a special connection to McDonald's collectibles. From Happy Meal toys to merch, games and cups, these keepsakes are more than just things – they unlock core memories around some of our favorite McDonald's moments. Now, for a limited time, McDonald's is introducing the Collector's Meal, featuring six collectible cups that allow our fans to create new memories inspired by past, iconic collectibles.

McDonald’s Reveals New Collector’s Meal Inspired by Fan-favorite Collectibles

The cups spotlight classic keepsakes that are at the heart of fans' McDonald's experiences, like Cowpoke McNugget Buddy (1988) and McDonald's Dragster (1993). Did you miss out on the Hello Kitty Crew Keychain in 2000? Well, now is your chance – this time, presented on the new Hello Kitty collectible cup. The six-cup lineup includes:

Barbie™ & Hot Wh eels™: The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination.

The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination. Beanie Babie s: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era's most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004).

A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era's most beloved characters, like (2004). Coca-Col a: Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald's over the years.

Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald's over the years. Hello Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of those moments.

From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of those moments. Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions: Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we've loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life.

McDonald's: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Funny Fry Friends. Our fans fell in love with these collectibles from the start. So, it's only right that we show love to these iconic keepsakes by spotlighting them on their own cup.

"There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories."

The Collector's Meal is available all day long, so you can add to your collection whenever the mood strikes. Each meal includes one cup and the option of:

A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or

The choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with our World Famous Fries and a soft drink throughout the rest of the day

A COLORFUL REMIX OF THE CLASSICS

McDonald's partnered with a team of talented artists to reimagine these iconic characters and collabs for a new generation of fans to enjoy. You can dive into the worlds of the cups by tapping into Snapchat's augmented reality experience, which you can access by scanning your cup on Snapchat or by visiting McDonald's Snapchat profile.

IRL COLLECTOR EXPERIENCES

On August 17 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. PT, join us for a summer like no other at Collector's Club Poolside Paradise at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. Dip into the ultimate beachside pool party with limited-edition drinks inspired by the Collector's Meal cups, plus experience a special DJ set – a total vibe to match the picture-perfect pier backdrop. Admission is free with your Collector's Meal cup as your ticket to enter. You can also reserve a spot for General Admission or a Poolside Cabana through Eventbrite starting on August 7.

L.A. isn't the only place where collectors can link up. Fans in the greater New York area can also join in on the fun at Coney Island on August 17, starting at 12 p.m. ET while supplies last. Use your Collector's Meal cups to unlock a free ride on the Phoenix Roller Coaster, located in Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park.

Whether you're a modern-day collector, love the look or simply feel sentimental, you can get your hands on the new Collector's Meal beginning August 13 via the McDonald's App, in-restaurant and the Drive Thru at participating restaurants.

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC