McDonald's Slovenia - Winner of the Coveted Best Buy Award, Conducted by ICERTIAS

This is the result of the Best Buy Award Slovenia General IV 2019/2020 research (www.bestbuyaward.org) conducted by the international organisation ICERTIAS (www.icertias.com) in February 2019. It was conducted on a sample of 1,200 respondents using CAWI - DEEPMA methodology (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing - Deep Mind Awareness). Respondents were Internet users older than 15 years of age.

In the research poll, Slovenian citizens were asked to respond to the following question via a web survey:

"Name the restaurant chain that, according to your personal experience or experience of those close to you, offers the best price and quality ratio on the Slovenian market:"

The vast majority of respondents answered "McDonald's".

The question was open-ended, meaning respondents were not offered answers to choose from. Rather, respondents were able to offer their answer freely, based on their own experience who they thought provided the best price and quality ratio on the local market.

Thanks to this winning position, McDonald's Slovenia has the right to bear the prestigious and exclusive 'Best Buy Award - No. 1 - Best Price and Quality Ratio' medal and status in the specified category.

The Best Buy Award accolade is awarded on the basis of consumer opinion. This is a powerful independent indicator of the success and excellence of McDonald's Slovenia, whose products meet the highest user expectations.

With its daily effort and dedication, McDonald's Slovenia continually succeeds in providing a quality restaurant offer that is affordable to every consumer, as is proven in this research.

Srđan Krumpak, director of Alpe-Panon, McDonald's, said that best price and quality ratio is practically written in the company's DNA:"Our mission, that is, our business model is based on offering the best quality products at affordable prices. We recognise the Best Buy Award as confirmation that we are on the right track. We are pleased that our guests recognise this as well. Their opinions mean a great deal to us".

Tomaž Erjavec, the marketing manager at McDonald's Slovenia, explained that they do not compromise where quality is concerned:"For example, 100% pure beef is used in our hamburgers; with no additives; and only a little salt and pepper added at the end. The origin of all ingredients for our products is 100% controlled. The much-loved Chicken McNuggets are made of 100% white chicken meat; potatoes are fried in 100% vegetable oil; and so on."

He also mentioned the extremely favourable prices of some recognisable McDonald's products: "I believe respondents of the Best Buy Award research were particularly attracted to our most famous products that are available at affordable prices. The legendary Big Mac and the favourite McChicken cost just €2.40. You can buy six pieces of Chicken McNuggets with sauce for €2.50, and a double Cheeseburger for only €2."

Methodology and Sample

The Best Buy Award Slovenia General IV 2019/2020 research (www.bestbuyaward.org) was conducted in February 2019 by the organisation ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH (www.icertias.com) on the territory of the Republic of Slovenia via a web survey using CAWI - DEEPMA methodology (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing - Deep Mind Awareness). 1,200 Internet users, citizens of the Republic of Slovenia, took part in this survey.

The complete study was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the "International Code on Market and Social Research" issued by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the World Association of Opinion and Marketing Research Professionals (ESOMAR).

About Best Buy Award

The main aim of this research is to gain insight into local market experience and perception on products, services, manufacturers and traders believed to offer the best price and quality ratio on the market, the so-called 'Best Buy"' This insight comes both from consumers and from those who may not be users but have relevant feedback based on the experience of those close to them - colleagues, friends, relatives.

The aim of the 'Best But Award' certificate and project is to help customers find the best and most affordable products and services on their market.

ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH

Bergstrassse 107, CH - 8032 Zürich, Switzerland

CHE - 324.409.516; Handelsregister-Nummer: CH-020.4.046.301-7

Tel: +41-43-544-44-20

Fax: +41-43-544-44-21

SOURCE International Certification Association GmbH