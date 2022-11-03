McDonald's Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder® with Cheese and OREO® Fudge McFlurry® Are the "It" Pair of the Season

Hard Launch: The newest items make it official Nov. 21 at participating restaurants nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoky meets sweet; bacon meets chocolate. McDonald's USA's newest duo taking on menus coast to coast – the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO® Fudge McFlurry – is the unexpected yet delicious match pairing up just in time for cuffing season.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO® Fudge McFlurry will drop at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 21.

The two new menu items will drop at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 21. And while they're only here for a limited time (while supplies last) - they're definitely here for a good time. Customers can order both items in restaurants, on the McDonald's App, or via McDelivery* to experience love at first bite.

Opposites really do attract. Here's the hot goss on McDonald's sizzling new pairing:

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a 100% fresh beef quarter pound** patty cooked right when you order, so it's hot and juicy every time. It's topped with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce - and it's all served on a toasted sesame seed bun for a savory finish. For double the fun, try the Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The OREO® Fudge McFlurry blends McDonald's classic, creamy vanilla soft serve with hot fudge topping and OREO® cookie pieces for a perfect sweet treat combination.

Whether you find your one true pair with these limited-edition menu items or prefer to enjoy them solo this season, we have a feeling you'll fall hard for the Smoky BLT QPC and OREO® Fudge McFlurry.

*McDelivery available at participating McDonald's. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Delivery/other fees may apply.

**Available at most restaurants in contiguous US. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and US Territories.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

About OREO®

OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

Media Contact:

Morgan O'Marra

morgan.o'[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC