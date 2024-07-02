Expand your domain and grab the first-ever garlic sauce to hit the menu, for a limited time, exclusively on the McDonald's App

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to harness the immeasurable power of our favorite jujutsu sorcerers as McDonald's partners with "JUJUTSU KAISEN" to launch the new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, exclusively on the McDonald's App beginning July 9. Inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's Japan, the Special Grade Garlic Sauce introduces a new arc in our sauce line-up, containing notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness.

McDonald's Teams Up with Hit Anime Series "JUJUTSU KAISEN" to Unleash New App Exclusive Special Grade Garlic Sauce

The new sauce packaging will feature eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the hit anime series. Collect them all to reach your peak strength:

Yuji Itadori – A rare talent not seen in a thousand years who is able to withstand the poison of Sukuna and become his human vessel.

– A rare talent not seen in a thousand years who is able to withstand the poison of Sukuna and become his human vessel. Megumi Fushiguro – A genius who enrolled as a 2nd grade sorcerer and the only first-year student allowed to carry out solo missions.

– A genius who enrolled as a 2nd grade sorcerer and the only first-year student allowed to carry out solo missions. Nobara Kugisaki – A strong-willed 3rd grade jujutsu sorcerer who came to Tokyo from the countryside.

– A strong-willed 3rd grade jujutsu sorcerer who came to from the countryside. Satoru Gojo – The strongest special grade sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

– The strongest special grade sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Kento Nanami – A junior of Gojo who became a salaryman, but later returned to Tokyo Jujutsu High to become a 1st grade sorcerer – the most adult of adults.

– A junior of Gojo who became a salaryman, but later returned to Tokyo Jujutsu High to become a 1st grade sorcerer – the most adult of adults. Suguru Geto – A villain special grade sorcerer whose goal is to create a paradise for sorcerers, free of humans.

– A villain special grade sorcerer whose goal is to create a paradise for sorcerers, free of humans. Mahito – A curse that originated from humans who can change the appearance of a person by touching their soul.

– A curse that originated from humans who can change the appearance of a person by touching their soul. Sukuna – A king who survived more than a thousand years ago and still threatens this world after his death.

A Sorcerer-Worthy Meal and Deal

Grab the Special Grade Garlic Sauce for free with any order of Chicken McNuggets®, or pair it with your go-to order on the McDonald's App to make a meal fit for any sorcerer. And each purchase of the sauce also unlocks a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, where you can watch full episodes of "JUJUTSU KAISEN" and more of your favorite anime content. Crunchyroll trial offer terms apply.

Starting July 9, activate your domain expansion and head to the McDonald's App to order a taste of the Special Grade Garlic Sauce and snag all your favorite "JUJUTSU KAISEN" characters for a limited time, while supplies last.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

About JUJUTSU KAISEN

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

The anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN is produced by TOHO animation and based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, which has over 90 million copies in circulation. In the US, the manga is published by VIZ Media. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021 and the global blockbuster prequel film, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, was awarded Best Anime Film at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023 and earned around $180 million in global theatrical box office revenue. Season 2 of the anime series was named Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2024.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Showpage: www.crunchyroll.com/jujutsu-kaisen

Official English Facebook: www.facebook.com/jujutsu.kaisen.official

Official English Twitter: www.twitter.com/Jujutsu_Kaisen_

Official English Instagram: www.instagram.com/jujutsukaisen

About TOHO animation

An animation label of TOHO CO., LTD.

The label started with the TV anime "MAJESTIC PRINCE," which aired in April 2013, and has since expanded to include "JUJUTSU KAISEN," "My Hero Academia," "HAIKYU!!," "Dr. STONE," "SPYxFAMILY," "TRIGUN STAMPEDE," "Kaiju No.8," "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End," as well as movies such as "Your Name.," "GODZILLA" series, "SPYxFAMILY CODE: White" and "Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle."

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tohoanimation

Official Twitter: https://x.com/TOHOanimation

Official English Twitter: https://x.com/TOHOanimationEN

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC