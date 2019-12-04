McDonald's® Unveils New Online Merchandise Shop, "Golden Arches Unlimited," for Big Mac Burger Lovers, Fry Enthusiasts and More
Shop offers fans more reasons to say "I'm lovin' it" with year-round access to exclusive apparel and accessories
Dec 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand fans, rejoice! Today, just in time for the holidays, McDonald's® is launching Golden Arches Unlimited, an online shop full of merchandise specifically designed for the McDonald's lover. For the first time, U.S. customers can access fun and functional items year-round that aren't available anywhere else. The lineup includes a rotating seasonal selection, starting with our winter collection which includes a warm beanie, festive ornaments and fun holiday sweater.
McDonald's fans have been wearing our brand with pride for decades. Since the 1980s we've partnered with multiple fashion brands and retailers, and beginning in 2017 we launched our own limited-time-only line of merchandise through the McDelivery Collection. Now, we're making it easier than ever for you to show off your brand love with direct access to branded items at GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting the McDonald's enthusiast in your life, there's something for everyone like a Big Mac Sandwich Bag, a McFlurry Dessert Journal and Golden Arches themed apparel that is sure to spice up any wardrobe. There are more than 20 items available, from casual apparel to festive accessories, including:
- Big Mac Sandwich Bag
- Big Mac Sandwich, World Famous Fries and McFlurry Dessert Journals
- Golden Arches Stainless Steel Tumbler
- Happy Meal Pop Socket
- Happy Meal Toddler T-Shirt
- Happy Meal T-Shirt
- McDonald's Hair Ties
- McDonald's Holiday Sweater
- McDonald's Meal Pin Set
- McDonald's Winter Beanie
- Mickey D's Nickname T-Shirt
- Sesame Seed Ornament
- Sesame Seed Pop Socket
- Sesame Seed Socks
- Sesame Seed Umbrella
- Sesame Seed Zip Hoodie
- World Famous Fries Lounge Set
- World Famous Fries Socks
- World Famous Fries Tote Bag
"McDonald's has been ingrained in the fabric of culture for years, and there's a long history of fans wearing our brand with pride," said Colin Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at McDonald's Corporation. "We're excited to help customers wear their brand love on their sleeves with the unveiling of Golden Arches Unlimited as we continue to inspire feel good moments with McDonald's."
So get your hands on the debut collection while supplies last by visiting GoldenArchesUnlimited.com. Launch quantities are limited so if your favorite McDonald's item is sold out online, head back soon because we'll be restocking and dropping new merchandise on the regular.
Happy shopping!
About McDonald's USA
McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by business men and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
