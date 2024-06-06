McDonald's USA ® Joins Forces with Elaine Welteroth & Fashion Industry Experts to Elevate Emerging Black Designers

Although Black designers have made a transformative impact in shaping fashion – from zoot suits in the 1930s to hip hop tracksuits of the 1980s, their representation in America stands at a mere 7.3%, hindered by systemic barriers and racial disparities.[1] This imbalance allows the fashion industry to profit from Black culture while neglecting to embrace Black talent. Recognizing this disparity, McDonald's USA, a brand embraced by streetwear icons and renowned designers, has launched the B&PG Change of Fashion program to advocate for industry-wide change.

Building on the brand's annual B&PG Change Leaders program, McDonald's B&PG Change of Fashion program pairs five emerging Black designers with five Black industry experts to complete a year-long mentorship filled with access to valuable resources, education and national exposure to industry experts that will culminate with the launch of a capsule collection.

"Having navigated the fashion industry as a Black woman, I understand first-hand the challenges around Black designers breaking through and sustaining a profitable business," said media personality and television host Elaine Welteroth. "Partnering with a global brand like McDonald's, I am honored to leverage my experiences as a fashion editor to mentor the next generation of designers and to ultimately help foster more inclusivity in an industry that thrives on Black culture."

Through the B&PG Change of Fashion program, the Golden Arches and its Owner/Operators will grant funds to each designer, totaling $200,000 overall, offer one-on-one mentorship sessions, provide access to expert-led masterclasses and more. Change of Fashion Designers are featured in a national television commercial alongside their mentors, which include author and television host Elaine Welteroth, Matte Collection CEO Justina McKee, retail executive Shawn Howell, Laquan Smith COO Jacqueline Cooper, and Founder of luxury concept retail stores, McMullen, and Founder & CEO, Sherri McMullen.

"For decades, McDonald's has leveraged its size and scale to invest in and support the diverse communities we serve," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's. "The Change of Fashion program builds on that legacy, pushing new boundaries in an effort to inspire real change, not only for our five designers, but for the fashion industry at large."

MEET THE DESIGNERS

Durrell Dupard , New Orleans, LA , Founder of Freddie Estelle | Inspired by streetwear, Durrell began creating custom 1-of-1 designs for close friends at 15 years old. Freddie Estelle specializes in merging streetwear trends and upcycling to create unique custom designs.

Shareef Mosby, Richmond, VA, CEO of VICTIM15 |Motivated by personal adversities and a challenging upbringing, Mosby has molded his brand to transmute traditional, utilitarian fabrics and silhouettes into urban-chic, contemporary ensembles juxtaposed against traditional artistic backdrops.

Larissa Muehleder New York, NY, Founder of Muehleder | Muehleder isn't just a brand—it's a testament to the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to dream, to create, and to defy their insecurities and self-doubt. With each design, she continues to write her story and find a piece of herself in everyone.

Heart Roberts, Brooklyn, NY, Founder of HEARTHROB | Their passion for denim and leather knows no bounds, particularly in the art of manipulation and distressing. Enter the realm of HEARTHROB, where sustainability intertwines seamlessly with high fashion, forging a path toward a more conscious and stylish future.

Nia Thomas, New York, NY, Founder of Nia Thomas | Nia started a clothing line producing limited-edition garments and original jewelry inspired by inward discovery nourished by her worldly travels. Today, Nia is a luxe lifestyle brand with handcrafted pieces for people who own their power, sensuality, and capacity for love.

Change of Fashion designers were carefully chosen by a selection committee. To learn more about each designer, please click here.

Since commencing in 2022 under the McDonald's B&PG Futures 22 platform, the B&PG Change Leaders program has provided Black thought leaders nationwide with tools, resources, and more than $600K in funding. The McDonald's B&PG Change of Fashion program is just one of the many ways the company is serving up bright futures in the communities it serves. For more than 65 years, McDonald's and its Owner/Operators have fed and fostered the Black community by awarding scholarships to HBCU students, creating impactful partnerships with community organizations like the National Urban League, NAACP, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and more.

Fans can follow the designers' journeys and explore the meaningful impact of Black fashion in an industry seeking greater diversity by visiting changeoffashion.com or @wearegolden on Instagram.

