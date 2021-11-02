McDonald's® USA and FaZe Clan Kick Off a Juicy New Tradition with the First-Ever "Friendsgaming"

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendsgiving as you know it will never be the same. Every November, groups of friends gather around a table IRL. But this year, we're changing the game with an event that lets gamers celebrate with their online friends all across the country.

McDonald's and FaZe Clan host the first-ever 'Friendsgaming' on Nov. 20. McDonald's x FaZe Clan's Expansion Pack is available Nov. 4 at CCSFriendsgaming.com.

McDonald's® USA and FaZe Clan, the digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming, are joining forces to host the first-ever Friendsgaming: a juicy new tradition, inspired by the undeniable way McDonald's just hits different during an intense gaming session. Fans are invited to celebrate their online friendships with the epic combo of gaming and the official fuel of Friendsgaming: our Crispy Chicken Sandwiches - southern style fried chicken favorites, always cooked to crispy, juicy and tender perfection.

Friendsgaming will officially kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sat. Nov. 20, with a special live Twitch stream on FaZe Swagg's channel, starring FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Booya and FaZe Santana. Grab your squad, order your Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, unbox your exclusive McDonald's x FaZe Clan gaming gear and tune in to watch the legends have a Friendsgaming feast live from their living room, while reminiscing on their friendship and playing one of their favorite games. Pro tip: pay attention to the live chat for opportunities to get in on exclusive giveaways.

Your Friendsgaming experience won't be complete without this exclusive collection:

To help fans gear up for the crispiest online party of the year, McDonald's and FaZe Clan are dropping an exclusive merch collab: The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack. The first-of-its-kind collection includes custom accessories to help buff-up gaming setups from novice status to S-Tier, as well as some pieces to help fans enjoy a next-level Crispy Chicken Sandwich meal, on us. The complete pack includes:

A special McDelivery DoorDash code* that allows gamers to fuel-up for Friendsgaming on Nov. 20 with up to three of their favorite McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Medium World Famous Fries®, and a Medium Soft Drink

A Phone holder to keep your device plugged in and within arm's reach

Custom FaZe Clan x McDonald's controller and keyboard decals

Extra crispy textured controller grip decals for no-slip handling

And a custom Friendsgaming insulated carrier bag to keep food warm while your hands are busy owning your friends on the controllers.

The limited-edition packs will drop on Nov. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET at CCSFriendsgaming.com**.

Gather your crew, your favorite Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and game on!

*Offer valid on 11/20/2021 at participating locations. Up to $30 off orders including a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, using the specified promo code. Valid only for users who have purchased an Expansion Pack, limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. No cash value. Non-transferable. Download and registration required.

**Packs are only available for purchase online at CCSFriendsgaming.com. They are not sold in restaurants.

