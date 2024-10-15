Customers nationwide can join brand partners like NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to give a "Gift to RMHC" by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 50 years of our founding and forever partnership, McDonald's is kicking off a yearlong celebration of RMHC. Beginning Oct. 15, McDonald's is teaming up with brand fans like NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to encourage customers across the country to give a 'Gift to RMHC' by simply rounding up their next McDonald's purchase to the nearest whole dollar.

McDonald’s® USA Celebrates 50-Year Partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® through “Gift to RMHC®”

In 1974, a group of Philadelphia community leaders and McDonald's franchisees came together to bring a powerful vision to life: providing support for families with sick or injured children in their time of need. It's been fifty years since the Shamrock Shake fundraiser that helped fund the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House®, and our dedication to the Charity remains steadfast. To date, McDonald's, our franchisees and customers have donated over $1 billion dollars through initiatives like Round-Up for RMHC, helping tens of millions of families.

Whether through the register, drive-thru window or self-order kiosk, each donation adds up to a big impact for RMHC families as 100% of proceeds support the mission of RMHC. If every U.S. customer rounded up even for just one day, it could equate to approximately 65,000 family night stays at a Ronald McDonald House.

Partnering with McFamily Member, Bubba Wallace

We're excited to partner with a member of the McDonald's Family, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who drives the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, to encourage fans to give a Gift to RMHC.

"As a new dad, I understand that a child's health and wellbeing is the most important thing for a parent," Wallace said. "I'm honored to celebrate with McDonald's on and off the track this year. It's super important to me to have a strong support system and a community to lean on when times get tough, and that's what RMHC is all about. When I race in Miami, I'll be honoring all the contributions made by McDonald's fans to RMHC."

To celebrate the McDonald's and RMHC 50-year partnership, Wallace will be rolling out a custom paint scheme including elements designed by local families from RMHC of South Florida. The custom design will be on display during the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27. Wallace will be sporting a logo on his firesuit dedicated to the golden celebration. He will also be representing the name of an RMHC family from his home state of Alabama on the drivers-side of his race car decal. Wallace is enlisting the help of his fellow drivers on the track to share the inspiring stories of RMHC families. In fact, 75% of drivers will highlight RMHC throughout the race weekend.

Local Celebrations

The celebrations will continue at restaurants across the country with various programs and fundraisers led by local McDonald's franchisees, including:

Philadelphia – $1 will be donated for every limited-edition Eagles Bundle Box purchased at participating McDonald's locations, while supplies last.

– will be donated for every limited-edition purchased at participating locations, while supplies last. Missouri – participating restaurants across the state are supporting RMHC with "Penny for a Pound of Fries," a fundraiser where restaurants donate one penny per pound of fries purchased to their local RMHC Houses.

– participating restaurants across the state are supporting RMHC with "Penny for a Pound of Fries," a fundraiser where restaurants donate one penny per pound of fries purchased to their local RMHC Houses. Florida – restaurants in the Sunshine State are donating $.50 to local RMHC Houses from every 40-piece Chicken McNuggets and two large fries bundle sold through the end of the year.

Visit your local McDonald's to discover more unique ways to support RMHC in your community.

The Next 50 Years

To keep up with the increasing need for RMHC services around the world, we're committed to expanding our efforts and helping more families in our communities for years to come. In 2024, in addition to restaurant efforts, McDonald's Corporation is donating $20 million as part of our five-year, $100 million commitment.

"Caring for our community is at the heart of who we are at McDonald's. Our 50-year partnership with RMHC has enabled us to provide essential support to help families find strength and resilience during difficult times," said Michael Gonda, Chief Impact Officer, North America at McDonald's. "We're proud to continue the tradition of giving back for the next 50 years and beyond, inspired by the community that contributed to that first Shamrock Shake fundraiser in 1974. We're always listening to our customers and that's why we are proud to provide an easy and economical way to turn pennies into meaningful impact for nearby families."

For other ways to donate or get involved with RMHC, visit our website, and stay tuned for more ways we're celebrating this milestone throughout the next year!

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

