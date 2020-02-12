McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP Announces Cannabis Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based intellectual property law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP (MBHB) is pleased to announce the launch of its Cannabis Practice Group.

Led by Nicole Grimm and George "Trey" Lyons III, MBHB partners and chairs of the firm's Cannabis Practice Group, the practice will offer full-spectrum intellectual property support and counseling for cannabis clients ranging from startups to established companies.

"There is a significant need for intellectual property rights education amongst professionals in the cannabis industry," said Ms. Grimm. "As the fast-growing cannabis industry continues to evolve, we look forward to providing the best intellectual property counsel to our clients through this dedicated practice group."

"It's been incredible to watch this industry expand and mature over the past few years," said Mr. Lyons. "The growth has been meteoric and, as the industry continues to normalize, we've seen so many clients increase their focus on protecting their IP—foundational assets for any company looking to protect their innovation and brand."

Lawyers in the Cannabis Practice Group are experts in a broad range of intellectual property matters, including: preparing and prosecuting patent, copyright, and trademark applications as well as litigating and providing counseling on these issues and others.

"The firm is thrilled to launch this practice group to support the emerging cannabis industry," said Gavin O'Keefe, managing partner of MBHB. "Our lawyers' unique combination of legal and scientific credentials will be especially beneficial in this space, and we are eager to help the industry as it matures."

For more information about MBHB's Cannabis Practice Group, visit https://www.mbhb.com/services/cannabis.

About McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP

With offices in Illinois, California and North Carolina, MBHB provides a variety of intellectual property services, including litigation, prosecution and general client counseling. With a balanced focus on prosecution and litigation, MBHB attorneys are experienced in the procurement, licensing, enforcement, and defense of patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and unfair competition actions in a number of technological disciplines and product categories including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, cannabis, chemical, electrical, mechanical and materials, medical device and diagnostics, software and business methods, and telecommunications. Visit www.mbhb.com for more information on the firm.

SOURCE McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP

