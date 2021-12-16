McDurmon Partners with RECmar

FENTON, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- They were talking, and we were listening. Providing the highest-level service is of the utmost importance to McDurmon Distributing . So, instead of implementing a short-term solution, we eliminated any future issues by partnering with RECmar Products .

Getting high-quality replacement parts for foreign-made motors will now be easier than ever, due in part to a powerful connection with an industry leader and innovator.

"Over the past season, we've been gathering information and feedback from our current customers and many others in the marine service industry," said Troy Muzer, who has 22 years of service at McDurmon, starting as a Purchasing Agent before transitioning to his current position of Product Analyst. "The most common request, by far, was that the industry needed more aftermarket options for Japanese-brand motors, such as Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Tohatsu. U.S. aftermarket companies have very little coverage in these areas, and that's what led us to RECmar."

It was a mutual connection. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Recambios Marinos (RECmar), discovered McDurmon through marketing campaigns. McDurmon had already known about RECmar and its exceptional reputation. Through those channels, a relationship was established.

"They reached out to me to introduce their company and their products," said Muzer, who was impressed with RECmar's line. "When I looked at what they had to offer, I was more than surprised. They offered exactly what we were looking for -- a very large line of Japanese outboard products."

There are other industry related benefits, such as shipping and robust supply chain/access to inventory -- but the fact that RECmar could immediately supply an intense demand was critical.

"That alone was enough to convince me that McDurmon needed to add RECmar products," Muzer said, noting RECmar's 40 years of innovation.

Soon after forming a partnership with RECmar, McDurmon began to identify another consumer demand that needed to be satisfied.

"As we started ordering and selling more and more of the RECmar parts, it became clear that RECmar had a much larger offering on, not just the Japanese parts, but also the American models, such as Johnson and Evinrude, Mercury and Mercruiser, and Volvo Penta," Muzer explained. "We started to receive orders for items that RECmar offers that no U.S. aftermarket company offers."

McDurmon is pleased to announce this partnership with RECmar and is confident that it will benefit our valued clients and consumers.

