MCEC teams up with C2 International to redefine the conference space

This alliance will be mutually beneficial as it grants MCEC exclusive access to C2's experiential design platform and signature "labs" (challenging yet playful ideation sessions) while providing C2 a powerful gateway from which to continue the conversation in the Asia Pacific region.

Founded by Cirque du Soleil and Sid Lee, C2 International is a major innovative force in the global business events industry. The company curates immersive and interactive experiences, compelling participants to reframe their thinking and draw on innate creativity to solve the global business challenges of our time.

MCEC Chief Executive, Peter King, said the partnership would disrupt the business events industry and demonstrated MCEC's commitment to creating innovative experiences that inspire customers.

"Together with C2, we'll work to transform our industry and reinvent the role venues play in helping deliver events that generate positive connections and meaningful experiences," Mr King said.

"MCEC has been a leader in the business events industry for some time, with a customer focus demonstrated by our commitment to customer journey research that led to the development of initiatives including our industry-leading portal, myMCEC. Yet this is the most significant announcement in my time and will ensure MCEC continues to connect and inspire."

Mr King said MCEC's relationship with C2 would inspire customers by providing highly customisable and unique experiences at MCEC. "This exclusive partnership is a differentiator in the competitive and contested market in which we compete both internationally and domestically," he said.

Martin Enault, CEO Asia Pacific, C2 International said, "We are excited to be collaborating with MCEC in this world-first partnership, which completely transforms the traditional model of business events. MCEC has recognised the importance of offering creative solutions and opportunities to their customers to enable all involved to be operating at the forefront of innovation and positive change."

For the first time, C2 International will hold its three-day flagship event outside Montreal, transforming Melbourne's iconic MCEC between October 17-19 this year. C2 Melbourne will breathe new life into the venue, housing immersive workshops, deep-dive masterclasses, signature "labs", artistic performances and specially curated braindates. Outside, a custom-built village will flow out to the Yarra River, providing a networking space for participants to synthesise big ideas, key learnings and actionable takeaways.

"C2 is committed to working with the business community to attract international investment, events and delegates to the region. Likewise, C2 Melbourne will showcase the best of what the city has to offer in terms of creativity, thought-leadership, culture, food and entertainment," Mr Enault said.

"At MCEC we encourage creativity and innovation," Mr King said. "We're constantly looking for ways to create new experiences and products to ensure the best possible experience for our customers and their guests. "I'm incredibly excited about this partnership and can't wait to sit down with current and new customers to explore how we can reinvent their events together."

MCEC customers will be able to access C2 labs and experiences from July 1, 2018.

About MCEC

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is Melbourne's destination for big ideas and inspirational events. Hosting more than 1000 events each year, we're internationally renowned for our incredible range of spaces, innovative design and jaw-dropping food. At MCEC, we're passionate about creating inspirational environments. We do this by delivering a personalised service and partnering with our customers to offer ideas, insights and imaginative solutions. We tailor every experience because we realise it's the little details that make all the difference.

About C2 International

Founded by Cirque du Soleil and Sid Lee in 2011, C2 has become an internationally acclaimed annual creativity and commerce conference where culture, technology and entrepreneurship intersect. Through orchestrated collisions between ideas and perceptions, C2 unlocks the creativity of our leaders to connect on the greatest challenges of the day, embracing disruption as a positive force for social and economic change.

About C2 Melbourne

C2 Melbourne is created by C2 and supported by the Victoria State Government, the Melbourne Convention Bureau, the Committee For Melbourne and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. C2 Melbourne Venue Partner is the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visit C2melbourne.com for news and updates. Listen to some of C2's leading experts in the C2 Podcast. Join the conversation @C2Melbourne #C2MEL18.

