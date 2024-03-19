McEldrew Purtell: Court Denies Officer Qualified Immunity in Atatiana Jefferson Killing

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US District Court of North Texas, Fort Worth Division, has denied the motion for qualified immunity filed by Fort Worth PD officer Aaron Dean, in the fatal police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in her mother's Fort Worth home.

On October 12, 2019, a non-emergency call came into the FWPD regarding an open front door at the Jefferson residence by a neighbor who was concerned about Jefferson's mother's declining health. On that evening, Ms. Jefferson was at the home, babysitting and playing video games with her nephew. Officer Dean, accompanied by another officer, was dispatched to the location. They approached the property without knocking or announcing their presence and circled with flashlights. Upon inspection, they found no evidence of any disturbance or ongoing burglary. Nonetheless, Dean and his partner entered into the backyard of the home.

Ms. Jefferson became aware of individuals circling her property unannounced and approached the window to investigate. According to body cam footage, Officer Dean saw Ms. Jefferson's silhouette in the window and shouted, "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!" But before finishing his command, Dean discharged his weapon, striking and killing Ms. Jefferson.

While the denial of the motion for dismissal is a small step in the legal process, it symbolizes a significant stride towards achieving accountability and redress. McEldrew Purtell partner and lead attorney John J. Coyle, along with our civil rights team and co-counsel, remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for the Jefferson family.

Media Contact: Shealyn Pike, [email protected]

SOURCE McEldrew Purtell