McElhattan Foundation Invests in INELDA to Advance System-Integrated End-of-Life Care in Pittsburgh

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International End-of-Life Doula Association (INELDA) today announced a $150,000 grant from the McElhattan Foundation to support the development of a durable, scalable, community-based end-of-life care model in Pittsburgh. Aimed at addressing gaps and accessibility of care in communities with extreme needs, the initiative will advance a more integrated approach to end of life across the city. As a global nonprofit dedicated to expanding the presence of end-of-life doulas, INELDA will convene stakeholder gatherings and offer educational opportunities throughout the year in order to help shape this community-driven model for implementation.

"We are deeply honored to be selected by the McElhattan Foundation as a partner in this critical phase and to receive this investment in the integration of end-of-life doulas," said Douglas Simpson, executive director of INELDA. "INELDA is committed to expanding access to end-of-life care for vulnerable populations across Pittsburgh and the greater Allegheny County region."

This second grant from the foundation will support INELDA's work to advance stakeholder engagement and human-centered design, strengthen end-of-life literacy and workforce readiness, and drive model development and implementation. Together, these efforts will lay the groundwork for an integrated, citywide model of end-of-life care. As part of this initiative, the team will convene multidisciplinary stakeholders across five design sessions to develop workflow maps, care coordination protocols, and a comprehensive end-of-life care framework ready for implementation.

Jocelyn Horner Kelly, executive director of the McElhattan Foundation, emphasized the importance of a more holistic approach to care: "McElhattan Foundation believes in the critical importance of community-based, whole-person support for individuals nearing the end of life. Pittsburgh is fortunate to have world-class medical care, but people at the end of life have spiritual, social, and emotional needs that are not always addressed in clinical settings. They also often have families and caregivers who are facing significant challenges with little support."

"By bringing together community stakeholders," added Simpson, "we aim to build a more robust, inclusive deathcare system—one that spans death literacy education through grief support and better serves historically marginalized communities across the city."

In addition to convening stakeholder listening and codesign sessions, INELDA will deliver workshops on providing community-based deathcare for providers serving vulnerable populations, community organizers, volunteers, and directly impacted participants, reaching at least 50 stakeholders and increasing end-of-life knowledge across the region.

Kelly added, "We believe that end-of-life doulas can help meet people and communities wherever they are in their end-of-life journey, offering care and compassion when needs are greatest. INELDA's previous work in Pittsburgh showed us their strong commitment to genuine partnership and person-centered support, and we are eager to see where the next stage of work here takes us."

Since 2015, INELDA has trained more than 10,000 end-of-life doulas across every U.S. state and territory and in 56 countries worldwide. Its membership of 2,450 individuals spans North America and extends across Asia, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, and Oceania. INELDA has awarded more than $480,000 in scholarships to expand access to training and doula resources in underserved communities, helping to ensure that end-of-life care is delivered with cultural humility and equity.

About INELDA

The International End-of-Life Doula Association (INELDA), a nonprofit founded in 2015, is a global leader in end-of-life doula education and deathcare advocacy. The INELDA Doula Approach™ empowers individuals, institutions, and communities with the knowledge and support to navigate end of life with dignity and intention. INELDA normalizes death and dying by advancing an international movement for accessible, equitable deathcare and compassion at end of life.

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SOURCE International End-of-Life Doula Association