'Mcell' to Mass Produce Smart Textiles By Developing Pilot Mass-Production Equipment

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mcell (CEO, Seunghyun Jee), a tenant company in the ICT-Cultural Convergence Center operated by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, announced on Thursday, November 5 that it developed and built a mass production system for textiles applying its own high durability technology.

A technology-based startup specialized in developing smart textiles for various usages with advanced nano-coating technology, Mcell manufactures the core technologies and parts for smart clothing and smart bedding products combined with ICT. Recently, the company has jointly developed a heating mat that generates heat on the entire area, a heating element for a hot eye patch to alleviate dry eye syndrome, a sports wearable with a breath detection sensor, and a motion analysis smart clothing.

Mcell's smart textile, which the company built a mass production system for, can implement not only the surface heating function but also functions that recognize health and emergency situations by measuring physical strength, joint movement, body change, electrocardiogram, and breathing. Unlike existing textiles, Mcell's smart textile is protected from deterioration caused by wrinkles and washing. Recently, Mcell is spurring the development of smart factory roll-to-roll mass production equipment to increase the textile's price competitiveness.

Mcell's smart textile will be applied to a variety of fields such as rehabilitation treatment programs for athletes, new types of input devices, and contents-combined with VR in the future.

CEO Seung-hyun Ji said, "Mcell's parts and technologies will be applied to more than 10 products in the next three years. We also plan to expand mass production infrastructure by attracting additional investment in the first half of 2021."

