McElroy Metal Acquires Fabral

BOSSIER CITY, La., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McElroy Metal has acquired Fabral, a respected leader in the metal construction industry with nearly 60 years of experience, adding Fabral to the McElroy Metal family of companies.

Fabral will continue to operate independently, retaining its leadership team, employees, and customer relationships. Dennis Merino will continue to serve as President of Fabral.

McElroy Metal Logo

"Our top priority is continuity," said Ian McElroy, President of McElroy Metal. "This combination brings together two strong, values-aligned organizations while preserving the people, service, and relationships that matter most."

Dennis Merino, President of Fabral, added, "Fabral customers and vendors can expect the same team, the same commitment to quality, and the same focus on service — now supported by the long-term strength and resources of McElroy Metal."

McElroy Metal is an employee-owned manufacturer of metal roofing, siding, and related building products with a national footprint and a long-standing commitment to investing in its people, manufacturing excellence, and customer relationships.

About McElroy Metal

Since 1963, McElroy Metal has served the construction industry with quality products and excellent customer service. The employee-owned components manufacturer is headquartered in Bossier City, La., and has 14 manufacturing facilities across the United States. Quality, service, and performance have been the cornerstone of McElroy Metal's business philosophy and have contributed to the company's success through the years. As a preferred service provider, these values will continue to be at the forefront of McElroy Metal's model, along with a strong focus on the customer. More information can be found at https://www.mcelroymetal.com.

About Fabral

Founded in 1967 as Fabral Metal Wall and Roof Systems, Fabral is widely recognized as a benchmark for the metal roofing industry. With decades of experience, Fabral remains an integral part of America's building projects. Our quality products, advanced LEAN manufacturing processes, and dedicated customer service have helped Fabral become one of the top metal cladding suppliers in the U.S.

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Slone

Vice President of Sales

McElroy Metal

1500 Hamilton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

[email protected]

SOURCE Fabral