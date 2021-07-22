McEvoy Ranch, Petaluma Purveyor of World-Class Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Launches Ginger Turmeric Olive Oil

PETALUMA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McEvoy Ranch announces the launch of their inaugural estate-produced Ginger Turmeric Olive Oil ($20). Their Ginger Turmeric Olive Oil boasts powerful health benefits and phenomenal flavor. The oil was milled using the Agrumato method and features turmeric and locally-grown ginger combined with our organic, estate-grown olives. Intensely bright and extremely fresh, this oil's balanced flavors produce a spicy, earthy, triple-health tonic. Tiny batch and uniquely McEvoy, this is the golden unicorn of their collection. Ginger Turmeric Olive Oil is available exclusively at McEvoyRanch.com and in person at McEvoy Ranch (5935 Red Hill Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952).

Ginger Turmeric Olive Oil is the perfect olive oil to drizzle over grilled salmon, or to use as the base for a bright, fresh Chinese Chicken Salad dressing. Add a drop or two to your morning smoothie or coffee for an added boost of health benefits and flavor - the best way to start your day!

McEvoy Ranch

For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has been making the highest quality, award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, and culinary products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices. An oasis in its own right, the Ranch is home to 57 acres of Tuscan olive trees nestled amongst natural ponds, hiking trails, coastal fog, and native wildlife. Visit us to experience the extraordinary beauty and serenity for yourself.

