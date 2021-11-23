McEvoy Ranch, Purveyor of the Finest Estate-Produced California Olive Oil, Announces their 2021 Harvest Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olio Nuovo

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McEvoy Ranch announces the pre-sale of their most highly-anticipated olive oil of the year. McEvoy Ranch Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olio Nuovo ($45-$150) is a unique, seasonal olive oil coveted by cooking enthusiasts and olive oil aficionados alike. Olio Nuovo (Italian for "new oil") is the freshest olive oil available, intended to be enjoyed right away.

McEvoy Ranch Olio Nuovo boasts powerful health benefits and exceptionally bright, fresh flavor. There's no waiting allowed in the creation of McEvoy Ranch Olio Nuovo. Olives are picked from their estate orchards, and transported (only steps away) to their onsite mill, where they are milled and bottled without resting. Seven varieties of their estate olives - Coratina, Frantoio, Leccino, Leccio del Corno, Maurino, Moraiolo, and Pendolino - are blended to create this oil, with Frantoio olives as the backbone. This gives Olio Nuovo the fruitiness, balance, and pungency that are hallmarks of this classic, Tuscan-style olive oil. This year's Olio Nuovo has aromas of fresh cut grass and green olives, with flavors of artichoke, green tea, and slight cinnamon. The flavor is medium to robust with a slightly peppery finish.

"This year's Olio Nuovo has a beautiful olive fruitiness. It is well balanced, with medium to robust flavor and a slightly peppery finish. It is bold enough to stand on its own on bruschetta or fresh crab, but will also blend beautifully as an ingredient in more intricate recipes," says McEvoy Ranch President, Samantha Dorsey.

Olio Nuovo is available exclusively for pre-sale today at McEvoyRanch.com to ship on December 1st, when it will also be available for in-store purchase at McEvoy Ranch (5935 Red Hill Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952).

For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has been making the highest quality, award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, and culinary products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices.

