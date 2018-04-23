McFadyen Digital and Kahuna Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Online Marketplace Operators with Intelligent Buyer and Seller Engagement Capabilities

Together McFadyen and Kahuna are creating a fast-track accelerator program for incorporating the Kahuna platform into the Mirakl online marketplaces that McFadyen implements for their clients operating Magento or Oracle-based Ecommerce properties. The goal of this program is to work with leading product and service marketplaces as well as global retailers, grocers, and manufacturers looking to incorporate an online marketplace business model. This program will have access to McFadyen's global delivery resources and subject matter experts, in addition to Kahuna's marketplace engagement thought leaders and technical resources.

Tom Gaydos, CMO & Digital Marketing Practice Lead, McFadyen Digital commented, "Our belief is that Online Marketplaces are the Ecommerce model of the future. Driving a successful marketplace means that our clients need to recruit new sellers, attract new customers, and proactively match the two together to drive transactions. Typical digital engagement platforms are not purpose-built for the marketplace model, where Kahuna is. The intelligence, engagement capabilities, and flexibility of the Kahuna platform perfectly complements the platforms from our other best-of-breed technology partners."

"This partnership with McFadyen is exciting for Kahuna. Marketplaces must capitalize on very specific nuances to be successful and this requires an unwavering commitment by providers who want to partner with them. Both Kahuna and McFadyen are deeply committed to this category and understand that our marketplace customers need to provide remarkable marketplace experiences to dominate their markets. McFadyen has been a steady Ecommerce consulting partner to leading brands, and we look forward to breaking new ground together in helping marketplace customers all over the world build authentic, resilient buyer and seller relationships," added Sameer Patel, Kahuna CEO.

Both McFadyen and Kahuna can deliver on this accelerated marketplace engagement solution immediately and are looking forward to how this new partnership will benefit their mutual customers.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is a global digital commerce agency with a 30-year history of innovation for more than 250 of the world's top brands. We deliver digital commerce, marketplace, digital marketing, and user experience services from our offices in North America, South America, and India. Across all practices, we help our clients reach their goals by ensuring that technology is implemented strategically and adopted in a way that meets their business objectives. Learn more about us at www.mcfadyen.com.

About Kahuna

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Kahuna provides solutions designed exclusively to meet the unique needs of marketplace businesses. The company is the only marketing technology vendor that offers robust marketplace functionality to support buyer marketing, seller optimization, market liquidity and performance insights to businesses. Kahuna is privileged to power some of the world's leading marketplaces ranging from classifieds, to retail ecommerce, jobs, education, ride sharing, and travel and hospitality and others. For more information, visit www.kahuna.com.

Contacts

Janel Steinberg

JCUTLER media group for Kahuna

janel@jcmg.com

Thomas Gaydos

McFadyen Digital

tgaydos@mcfadyen.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcfadyen-digital-and-kahuna-announce-strategic-partnership-to-empower-online-marketplace-operators-with-intelligent-buyer-and-seller-engagement-capabilities-300634257.html

SOURCE Kahuna

Related Links

http://www.kahuna.com

