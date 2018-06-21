McFadyen Digital Named 2018 'SI of the Year' at the Marketplace & Platform Summit by Mirakl

VIENNA, Va., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McFadyen Digital, the leading ecommerce and online marketplace agency, has been named the global System Integrator Partner of the Year at the 2018 Marketplace & Platform Summit by Mirakl, held June 7th in Paris, France. The award punctuates a successful partnership between McFadyen, who implements ecommerce and Marketplace platforms, and Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider.

The McFadyen Digital team of Tom McFadyen, Lorcan McGann, and Fran McFadyen poses with US CEO of Mirakl Adrien Nussenbaum after winning "SI Partner of the Year" at the Marketplace and Platform Summit, held June 7th 2018 in Paris, France.

The Marketplace & Platform Summit is an annual event hosted by Mirakl, where the leading marketplace operators, implementers, strategists, and platforms from around the world gather to share their expertise, success, and lessons with the goal of promoting and elevating the marketplace model.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the Mirakl and marketplace communities," said McFadyen Digital President Tom McFadyen. "During our decade of experience building marketplaces there has been nothing as transformative or accretive to business as Mirakl. They've been an excellent partner, our customers love the platform approach, and we look forward to many more years of mutual success."

Mirakl co-founder and US CEO Adrien Nussenbaum added, "McFadyen Digital immediately contributed to the Mirakl community and has been extremely committed to our mutual clients' success. They've become a trusted partner and we appreciate the expertise that they bring to the table. We awarded McFadyen with 'SI of the year' for their incredible contribution to the marketplace movement, and the future of ecommerce."

With headquarters in Vienna, VA, and five additional offices in Brazil and India, McFadyen Digital has become a go-to partner for enterprise-grade ecommerce and online marketplace solutions. McFadyen's Mirakl Accelerator Program combines technical capability, re-usable code, strategy, marketing, UI/UX design, and project governance to form a methodology that gets their clients live and profiting faster.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is a global ecommerce and Marketplace agency with a 30-year history of innovation for more than 250 of the world's top brands. We deliver digital commerce, marketplace, marketing, and user experience services from our offices in North America, South America, and India. Across all practices, we help our clients exceed their goals by ensuring that technology is implemented strategically to meet business objectives. For more information, please visit http://www.mcfadyen.com.

About the Marketplace & Platform Summit by Mirakl

The Marketplace and Platform Summit is an annual event hosted in Paris, France by Mirakl, creators of the only true enterprise-class cloud-based marketplace platform. This year, the Summit went beyond the marketplace model and explored how the platform revolution is transforming the entire ecommerce ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.mirakl.com.

Contacts

McFadyen Digital

Thomas Gaydos

CMO & Digital Marketing Practice Lead

engage@mcfadyen.com

Related Images

the-mcfadyen-digital-team-with.jpg

The McFadyen Digital Team with Mirakl CEO Adrien Nussenbaum

The McFadyen Digital team of Tom McFadyen, Lorcan McGann, and Fran McFadyen poses with US CEO of Mirakl Adrien Nussenbaum after winning "SI Partner of the Year" at the Marketplace and Platform Summit, held June 7th 2018 in Paris, France.

mcfadyen-digital-accepts-the.jpg

McFadyen Digital Accepts the Mirakl "SI Partner of the Year" Award at Marketplace and Platform Summit 2018

Tom and Fran McFadyen of McFadyen Digital go on stage at Station F to accept the SI Partner of the Year Award.

the-mirakl-si-partner-of-the-year.jpg

The Mirakl "SI Partner of the Year" Award for 2018

McFadyen Digital's "SI Partner of the Year Award"

Related Links

Mirakl Marketplace Implementation & Strategy

5 Reasons Why Marketplaces Matter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcfadyen-digital-named-2018-si-of-the-year-at-the-marketplace--platform-summit-by-mirakl-300670527.html

SOURCE McFadyen Digital

Related Links

http://www.mcfadyen.com

