MCG and Allegheny Health Network to Present at 2025 ACMA Leadership Conference on the Benefits of AI in Utilization Management

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and the industry's source of truth for trusted clinical guidance, announces that its Director of Product Management, Provider UM & Population Health Solutions, Marivie Lanter, MBA, RN, BSN, will join thought leaders from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to speak at the 2025 ACMA Leadership & Physician Advisor Conference, taking place November 11–14 in Boston, Massachusetts. ACMA hosts this annual event to support the evolving roles of physician advisors, physician case management leaders, medical directors, health plan leaders, and chief medical officers.

Ms. Lanter will co-present "Interoperability, AI, and Evidence-Based Care: Mitigate Denials & Improve Efficiency" with AHN's Amanda Smith, MHA, Director of Utilization Review Operations, and Pam Grappy, RN, BSN, ACM-RN, CMAC, Manager of the Central UM Team. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 2:05–3:05 p.m. ET, and will cover:

Assessing ways to effectively integrate AI into evidence-based care practices to optimize patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary denials

Strategizing improved communication and alignment with health plans

Exploring real-world examples to enhance clinical decision-making in utilization management

Ms. Lanter states, "In today's healthcare landscape, it is critical to strengthen collaboration between hospitals and health plans for the benefit of patients. By implementing the trifecta of evidence-based guidance, AI, and interoperability, we can meaningfully advance improvements in outcomes, efficiency, and costs."

For more information about this session and to register for the 2025 ACMA Leadership & Physician Advisor Conference, please visit https://events.acmaweb.org/website/81492/agenda/.

