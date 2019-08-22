McGinley Orthopedics Appoints Board of Advisors

" The Board of Advisers consists of influential individuals from a variety of backgrounds dedicated to the Company's mission to impact patient care through technological advances in orthopedic surgery . They are leaders in the fields of orthopedics, business, law and engineering and are enthusiastic for the outlook of the Company," said Joseph McGinley, MD, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chairman.

Meet the Board :

Alejandro Badia, MD, FACS : Hand and upper extremity surgeon. Badia Hand to Shoulder Center in Doral, Florida. Co-founder MARC Institute. Past worldwide president International Society for Sport Traumatology of the Hand. OrthoNOW, the first immediate orthopedic care center in south Florida.

Lynne A. Ewell, BSEE : Electrical Engineer. Co-founded Prism Engineering Inc., a leading provider of CAD/CAM software, 3D Printers and training services; acquired by Fisher Unitech in 2016.

Daniel R. Fischel, JD : Founder, Chairman, and President of Compass Lexecon (formerly Lexecon), a wholly owned subsidiary of FTI Consulting Inc. University of Chicago Law Emeritus. Former Dean and Professor, University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Richard C. McGinity, DBA : President Emeritus of the University of Wyoming. General partner in a Boston-based venture capital fund until starting his own investment banking firm. Holds degrees from Princeton and Harvard and deployed three times to Vietnam as a Navy pilot.

Michael J. Milne, MD, MBA : Healthcare investor/advisor. Ambulatory SC development partner. Chairman/CEO Revenue Cycle Management specializing in orthopedic practices. Former Head Team Physician/Orthopedic Surgeon for St Louis Cardinals. Founder/CEO orthopedic surgery practices/centers, medical office and imaging centers, and RCM/medical billing companies.

Kyle True, PE : Petroleum Engineer. Founder of several companies including oil production, oilfield services, automotive repair, and information technology. Developing patented technologies in solid media environmental remediation and ore processing.

The Board is focused on improving the company's position in the market. They are excited to assist the Company in maximizing the potential of its patented technology to significantly improve safety and surgical outcomes. They are dedicated to taking the Company, with its 90+ issued and pending patents, to the next level through market growth and strategic partnerships.

The patented IntelliSense Drill Technology®, FDA cleared in 2015, is a first-to-market hand-held robotics system preventing common errors in orthopedic procedures.

www.intellisensedrill.com

CONTACT: Diane McGinley, (307) 315-6403, diane@mcginleyinnovations.com

SOURCE McGinley Orthopedics