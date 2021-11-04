McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry Earns Listings in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico trial law firm of McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry (MMLC) earned five Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022 for the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico:

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

In 2009, U.S. News & World Report joined forces with Best Lawyers to develop the "Best Law Firms" guide, aiming to highlight the nation's most illustrious law firms. Peer and client feedback is collected for each firm vying for a spot in the annual guide. However, a firm is only eligible for consideration if it has one or more attorneys listed in that year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America© by Best Lawyers. Like that of "Best Law Firms," the selection process for The Best Lawyers in America follows Best Lawyers' trademark "purely peer review" methodology. With no more than 6% of the nation's private practice attorneys recognized in each edition of The Best Lawyers in America, few law firms qualify for "Best Law Firms" consideration.

McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry has three Best Lawyers-acclaimed attorneys on its team: Randi McGinn, Kathleen J. "Kathy" Love, and Katie Curry. And with a reputation for securing multimillion-dollar case results and improving legislation and policy for the public good, the firm passed the rigorous "Best Law Firms" peer review with flying colors.

Now, we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each legal staff member at McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry on their outstanding work! It is very rare for a firm to earn one ranking in "Best Law Firms," let alone five in the highest of three tiers.

McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry is a New Mexico law firm based in Albuquerque. It accepts complex personal injury and criminal defense cases — the common thread of its practice being to fight to ensure everyone's rights are protected. If you need trusted, capable legal counsel, visit the firm online at mcginnlaw.com . More information about U.S. News — Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

Contact: Elicia Montoya

[email protected]

(505) 633-8796

SOURCE McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry, P.A.