McGinnis Lochridge Names Carl Galant Managing Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McGinnis Lochridge announced today that Austin-based partner Carl Galant will become the firm's new managing partner effective Jan. 1, 2026. He succeeds Doug Dodds , who served as managing partner for 15 years and will now refocus on his legal practice.

Dodds decided last year to step down from the position at the end of 2025, prompting a succession process that led to Galant being elected by unanimous vote of the firm's partnership.

Carl Galant, incoming managing partner of McGinnis Lochridge.

"I'm honored to receive the full support of my colleagues," Galant said. "Doug's leadership set a strong foundation for the firm's growth, innovation and culture. I look forward to working alongside our partners and staff to build on what he achieved."

Under Dodds' leadership, McGinnis Lochridge opened and expanded its Dallas office, relocated and enlarged its Houston office, and moved its Austin headquarters into a newly reconstructed building. Dodds also navigated the firm through the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19. He closes out his tenure as managing partner with a record 2025.

Dodds attributes the firm's success to "exceptional lawyers and staff who share a dedication to client results and a collegial culture."

"I am confident the firm will continue to thrive under Carl's leadership," Dodds added. "His vision and dedication to our clients and team make him the ideal choice to guide McGinnis Lochridge into the future."

Galant has been with McGinnis Lochridge since 2006. He chairs the firm's Electric Energy practice group and represents clients before courts, the Texas legislature and regulatory bodies in agency rulemakings and contested case proceedings.

About McGinnis Lochridge

With offices in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Decatur, Texas, McGinnis Lochridge provides legal counsel on business and financial matters and advocates for clients before administrative agencies, at the State Capitol and in courthouses across Texas and throughout the Southwest. For almost 100 years, the firm has served clients in many areas, including oil and gas, electric energy, labor and employment, corporate & tax, trust and estate planning, land use, water, environmental and real estate. The firm regularly receives accolades from Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, Legal 500 and Best Lawyers, among others. For more information, visit www.mcginnislaw.com .

Contact:

Rachel Mershon

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

512-495-6020

SOURCE McGinnis Lochridge LLP