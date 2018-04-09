McGivney Global Advisors Welcomes Niesha Griffith, MS, RPh as Advisory Partner

WAYNE, Pa., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McGivney Global Advisors (McGA), the leading consulting practice for biopharma in oncology, is pleased to announce that Niesha Griffith, MS, RPh has joined McGA as Advisory Partner. Niesha is nationally recognized for her expertise regarding all aspects of Clinical Pharmacy in Oncology and Cancer Line Services. Niesha has broad and deep expertise across reimbursement, drug contracting and negotiation, drug positioning, formulary management, pharmacy operations, and cancer services. In her McGA role, Ms. Griffith will provide strategic analyses and direction on innovative payment models, optimal positioning for drug/biologic prescribing, the clinical and economic impact of biosimilars, and a range of other emerging issue areas for McGA clients.

Ms. Griffith recently served as Vice President, Cancer Services, West Virginia University Health System, where she was responsible for providing overall direction with regard to the strategic, operational, clinical, financial, and administrative functions associated with cancer services. Prior to WVU, she spent 19 years of her career at The Ohio State University Medical Center, with the majority of that time spent at The James Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ms. Griffith served in various leadership positions at the James, the last being as the Administrator for Oncology Pharmacy and Infusion Services.

"Niesha is recognized for her pioneering efforts that have resulted in the advancement of clinical pharmacy as a key and influential component of the patient management team and cancer center," said Bill McGivney, Managing Principal at McGA. "Her strategic expertise will substantially augment McGA's clinical, financial/economic, and policy work with our clients in oncology and the other therapeutic areas that we work in."

Niesha is a past president of the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA), where she previously served as Health Policy Chair and Board Member at Large. Ms. Griffith also is a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and a member of the Advisory Board of the Institute for Clinical Immuno-Oncology of the ACCC.

About McGivney Global Advisors LLC

McGivney Global Advisors is an expert consultancy for biopharma companies that was founded by William T. McGivney, PhD, former longtime CEO of National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and former Vice President, Clinical and Coverage Policy for Aetna Health Plans. McGA is distinguished as a consulting firm by its focus on bringing real-world expertise from leaders in guidelines, pathways/compendia, health policy, pharmaceutical reimbursement and market access, and cancer care delivery to decision-makers in pharma/biotech companies, investment houses and national associations. McGivney Global Advisors works with clients to identify the real issues impacting their businesses, provide in-depth and actionable analyses, and develop impactful strategies to facilitate optimal positioning for the success of innovative products. In addition to Dr. McGivney, the firm's leadership includes Jennifer Hinkel, MSc, Partner. an expert in health economics, oncology market access, and blockchain applications in health care. For more information, please visit www.mcgivneyglobal.com

