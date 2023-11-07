McGovern Auto Group Accelerates Expansion with Second Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Store

News provided by

McGovern Auto Group

07 Nov, 2023, 08:40 ET

Fast growing automotive powerhouse opens its 27th dealership

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that underscores its growing influence in the luxury automotive market, McGovern Auto Group today announces the acquisition of its second Jaguar Land Rover Volvo dealership, fortifying its portfolio with premier brands and deepening its roots in the Northeast. This deal represents McGovern's second acquisition in a week as the group propels its growth into the closing months of 2023 and into 2024. This latest acquisition also marks the group's second expansion into Massachusetts' North Shore region in quick succession, following last December's successful launch of McGovern Ford Saugus.

The new Jaguar Land Rover Peabody location will continue operating under its well-established name, with seasoned manager Matt Raucci remaining at the helm as General Manager. To ensure alignment with McGovern's celebrated customer service culture, Vice President John Kennedy will oversee operations.

Longtime owner Warren Waugh passes the torch to McGovern, entrusting the dealership's legacy of high-quality service and broad selection of luxury vehicles to the growing auto group. The acquisition promises continuity for existing staff, with immediate plans to expand the team by adding 10 new positions across sales and service. This commitment to job creation underscores McGovern's dedication to fueling economic growth across the communities it serves.

The dealership is set to showcase an impressive inventory, including 75 pre-owned vehicles and 100 new models spanning the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio. Customers can explore top sellers like the sophisticated Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, durable Defender, athletic F-Pace, and the innovative I-Pace electric SUV. A state-of-the-art 20-bay service facility, paired with an extensive parts department, ensures customers benefit from white-glove maintenance and repairs. A complimentary loaner fleet also provides convenience, punctuating McGovern's laser focus on customer care.

"By accelerating our growth momentum with the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover Peabody, we're not only expanding our regional presence, we're reinforcing our promise to deliver best-in-class luxury automotive retail experiences," said McGovern Auto Group CEO Matt McGovern. "We take pride in continuing to build upon our strong foothold in the North Shore while integrating distinguished British marques like Jaguar and Land Rover into our diverse product portfolio."

Steeped in a rich heritage of automotive craftsmanship, Jaguar and Land Rover offer sophisticated style melded with rugged capability. McGovern looks forward to providing customers with an unparalleled sales and service experience reflecting the brands' commitment to luxury, performance, and value.

Visit at 247 Newbury St, Peabody, MA 01960 to explore their latest model offerings and experience their unrivaled customer care. For more information, contact their sales and leasing specialists directly.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group

Also from this source

McGovern Automotive Group Cements Albany Presence with Strategic Acquisition and Relocation of Genesis Dealership

McGovern Automotive Group, the leading automotive group in the Northeast renowned for its dedicated workforce, exceptional service, and rapid...

McGovern Automotive Group Adds 25th Dealership in Six Years

McGovern Automotive Group, the New England auto powerhouse founded by industry veteran Matt McGovern, today announced its acquisition of Acton...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.