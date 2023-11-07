McGovern Auto Group Accelerates Expansion with Second Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Store

Fast growing automotive powerhouse opens its 27th dealership

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that underscores its growing influence in the luxury automotive market, McGovern Auto Group today announces the acquisition of its second Jaguar Land Rover Volvo dealership, fortifying its portfolio with premier brands and deepening its roots in the Northeast. This deal represents McGovern's second acquisition in a week as the group propels its growth into the closing months of 2023 and into 2024. This latest acquisition also marks the group's second expansion into Massachusetts' North Shore region in quick succession, following last December's successful launch of McGovern Ford Saugus.

The new Jaguar Land Rover Peabody location will continue operating under its well-established name, with seasoned manager Matt Raucci remaining at the helm as General Manager. To ensure alignment with McGovern's celebrated customer service culture, Vice President John Kennedy will oversee operations.

Longtime owner Warren Waugh passes the torch to McGovern, entrusting the dealership's legacy of high-quality service and broad selection of luxury vehicles to the growing auto group. The acquisition promises continuity for existing staff, with immediate plans to expand the team by adding 10 new positions across sales and service. This commitment to job creation underscores McGovern's dedication to fueling economic growth across the communities it serves.

The dealership is set to showcase an impressive inventory, including 75 pre-owned vehicles and 100 new models spanning the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio. Customers can explore top sellers like the sophisticated Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, durable Defender, athletic F-Pace, and the innovative I-Pace electric SUV. A state-of-the-art 20-bay service facility, paired with an extensive parts department, ensures customers benefit from white-glove maintenance and repairs. A complimentary loaner fleet also provides convenience, punctuating McGovern's laser focus on customer care.

"By accelerating our growth momentum with the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover Peabody, we're not only expanding our regional presence, we're reinforcing our promise to deliver best-in-class luxury automotive retail experiences," said McGovern Auto Group CEO Matt McGovern. "We take pride in continuing to build upon our strong foothold in the North Shore while integrating distinguished British marques like Jaguar and Land Rover into our diverse product portfolio."

Steeped in a rich heritage of automotive craftsmanship, Jaguar and Land Rover offer sophisticated style melded with rugged capability. McGovern looks forward to providing customers with an unparalleled sales and service experience reflecting the brands' commitment to luxury, performance, and value.

Visit at 247 Newbury St, Peabody, MA 01960 to explore their latest model offerings and experience their unrivaled customer care. For more information, contact their sales and leasing specialists directly.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group