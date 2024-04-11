McGovern Auto Group Acquires Toyota of Portsmouth, Marking Overall 30th Dealership and 3rd in New Hampshire

Addition of Toyota dealership on NH Seacoast kicks off 2024 growth spree for Northeast's leading automotive retailer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Auto Group (MAG), the Northeast's leading automotive retailer, today announced the acquisition of Toyota of Portsmouth, marking a significant milestone as the company's 30th dealership and 3rd New Hampshire location. The newly renamed McGovern Toyota of Portsmouth underscores the group's strategic expansion in the Granite State and fortifies its partnership with Toyota, one of the world's most valuable car brands. This is McGovern Auto Group's 2nd Toyota dealership in NH, Toyota of Nashua in Nashua NH is also a part of McGovern Auto Group.

Zac Casey, Jim Boyle, Matt McGovern McGovern Auto Group Acquires Toyota of Portsmouth

A mainstay for Toyota fans across the Seacoast region, the Portsmouth dealership will seamlessly integrate with McGovern's platform while continuing its legacy of excellence under the leadership of Zac Casey, Regional Vice President. Casey, a McGovern veteran with deep expertise in operations and customer experience, will ensure a smooth transition that upholds the location's reputation for stellar service.

"Toyota of Portsmouth has been a trusted resource for Seacoast drivers for years," said Matt McGovern, CEO and Founder of MAG. "As we welcome the Portsmouth team to our growing McGovern family, we are honored to build upon that foundation while infusing the location with our signature commitment to unrivaled selection, service, and overall experience."

Boyle, a regional automotive veteran, carefully selected McGovern to carry the torch. "After decades of serving the motorists of Seacoast, I am confident that MAG is the right partner to lead this dealership into the future," said Boyle. "Their track record of operational excellence, coupled with a genuine dedication to employees and customers alike, gives me immense peace of mind. I know the dealership and the community are in very capable hands."

Nestled on a large 5-acre campus, the 50,000 square foot facility will showcase a comprehensive selection of vehicles to suit every driver's needs. McGovern Toyota of Portsmouth will offer over 250 new vehicles spanning Toyota's dynamic lineup, from the fuel-efficient Prius to the versatile RAV4, alongside 100 certified pre-owned vehicles. As part of the McGovern network, customers can also tap into an expanded inventory of over 2,500 pre-owned vehicles across the company's dealerships, all searchable at the click of a button.

Committed to creating jobs and driving economic growth, McGovern plans to retain the dealership's existing employees, and plans to expand the team by 10 new positions in the coming months. As MAG accelerates its regional growth, further opportunities within the Portsmouth location and across the company's footprint will emerge for talented candidates.

The acquisition further cements the strong partnership between MAG and Toyota. McGovern Toyota of Nashua, the company's first Toyota dealership, has consistently ranked as a top-performing location for both new and certified pre-owned sales. With lessons from Nashua and a best-in-class team, McGovern is uniquely positioned to elevate the Portsmouth location to new heights.

"Today's announcement sets the tone for what will no doubt be another transformative year for MAG, reaching the 30-dealership milestone," reflected McGovern. "As we accelerate our growth in the months ahead – in New Hampshire and beyond – we remain laser-focused on one goal: delivering unrivaled vehicle selection and customer service to every community we serve."

McGovern Toyota of Portsmouth, located at 150 Greenleaf Ave, is now open for sales and service. Visit http://mcgovernauto.com/ or call 603.431.6100.

