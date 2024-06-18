McGovern Auto Group Donates Three High-End New Vehicles to Local High Schools

The partnership of McGovern Ford dealerships in conjunction with Ford Motor Company and local vocational programs allow students to experience first-hand a career as an automotive technician amid shortage

NEWTON, Mass., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group (MAG), the Northeast's leading automotive retailer, today announced that McGovern Ford dealerships in conjunction with Ford Motor Company have donated a trio of advanced technology vehicles to three local high schools' automotive technology programs. The donations further illustrate their commitment to the communities in which they serve. McGovern Ford of Lowell donated a 2024 Ford Mustang to Greater Lowell Technical High School in Massachusetts and a 2023 Lincoln Aviator to Salem High School in New Hampshire. McGovern Ford of Saugus donated a 2024 Ford Mustang to Salem High School in Massachusetts.

Salem Giveaway

By donating new cars equipped with the latest technology, McGovern provides students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the vehicles and systems they will encounter in today's service centers as an automotive technician. This real-world training is crucial as it aligns with the current industry standards and technologies. The initiative underscores the importance of learning on state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the demands of contemporary automotive service environments.

"McGovern Auto Group is committed to the recruitment and development of the next generation of automotive technicians, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel from day one on the job," said Matt McGovern, CEO of McGovern Auto Group. "Typically, schools receive older cars for training, limiting students to learning about outdated mechanics."

Modern cars feature advanced technologies that enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. These include advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. Additionally, they feature infotainment systems with touchscreen displays and smartphone integration, along with connectivity options like Wi-Fi hotspots and over-the-air updates. Safety is improved with 360-degree cameras and night vision assist, while enhanced user interfaces and proactive maintenance alerts also contribute to a more modern and reliable driving experience.

"Through our strong partnership with Ford Motor Company, we're able to provide new cars equipped with the latest engineering to ensure these students are well-versed in current industry standards and ready to meet the demands of today's automotive technology," added McGovern.

McGovern's commitment to technician recruitment and development aims to cultivate the best possible talent amid a shortage of automotive technicians. Research from MarketWatch reports that the number of graduates completing postsecondary programs in the automotive sector has dropped 20% since 2020. Additionally, to meet the increasing demand, 100,000 new technicians are needed to enter the workforce annually through 2026. McGovern's donations will help educate and empower students to embark in a career as an automotive technician. "We plan to hire over 100 technicians per year, so by this donation, we hope that the best and brightest will consider a life-long career with MAG," said Matt McGovern.

McGovern Auto Group has a longstanding partnership with Ford Motor Company, demonstrated through their three McGovern Ford locations. The two organizations are closely aligned in their efforts to recruit and develop top talent in automotive technology. Their shared commitment to innovation and excellence ensures they remain at the forefront of the industry, providing customers with cutting-edge products and services while fostering a dynamic and skilled workforce.

Contact:

Susan Rivera

7812235579

[email protected]

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group