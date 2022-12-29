McGovern Auto Group to Open McGovern Ford Route 1 in Saugus, MA

New dealership will create over 15 well-paid jobs for local workers

SAUGUS, Mass., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates two dozen dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced its acquisition of York Ford on Route 1 in Saugus. The dealership will be significantly modernized and expanded soon after reopening as McGovern Ford Route 1.

The new McGovern Ford Route 1 dealership will be led by General Manager Alex Avaneseu, a McGovern Auto Group veteran who previously served as General Sales Manager at the McGovern Honda location in Everett. Powered by McGovern's people-first management policies and commitment to customer service, the location plans to retain its existing workforce while also adding up to 15 new team members across its sales, leasing, and servicing divisions in coming months.

With over 100 new and 100 pre-owned vehicles on hand, plus an on-site collision center, McGovern Ford Route 1 will be equipped to meet the needs of the region's most demanding motorists. Customers will benefit from McGovern's unique, tech-enhanced sales platform, which uses intelligent software to automatically price vehicles according to their true market value. McGovern's streamlined and efficient system offers shoppers a stress-free sales process with transparent pricing and industry-beating deals.

McGovern's commitment to class-leading customer service has helped the group grow rapidly to become the region's number one provider of both family-value and luxury vehicles. Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group now has annual revenues of almost $2 billion, employs over 1,200 staff, and sells over 30,000 vehicles per year nationwide.

"York Ford has a well-deserved reputation for serving motorists from across the North Shore region, and we're proud to carry that legacy forward," said Avaneseu. "In coming months we'll be creating jobs and bringing economic opportunities to the community, while rolling out the modern customer experience and great deals that motorists expect from the McGovern brand."

"Thanks to our smart sales platform, shoppers at McGovern Ford Route 1 will get market-beating prices as soon as they walk onto the lot," said Matt McGovern, owner of the McGovern Auto Group. "We're thrilled to be continuing McGovern Auto Group's rapid growth by bringing our proven customer-focused sales and service approach to yet another landmark Ford dealership."

Customers can visit McGovern Ford Route 1 at 1481 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906 for great deals on all the latest models, including the Ford F-150, Mustang, Super Duty, Commercial Trucks and Explorer.

Media contact:

David Wamsley

[email protected]

4152599104

SOURCE McGovern Auto