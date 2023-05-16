McGovern Automotive Group Adds 25th Dealership in Six Years

Automotive powerhouse continues its rapid expansion in the New England region.

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group, the New England auto powerhouse founded by industry veteran Matt McGovern, today announced its acquisition of Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Action, MA. The landmark deal marks the group's 25th dealership acquisition in 6 years - a monumental achievement for a privately held dealership group.

The acquisition of Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram brings an inventory of 75 pre-owned and 150 new cars to the group's network. Employees currently working at the dealership will stay on. Regional Vice President Zac Casey will oversee management in addition to plans to add more staff.

Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group is a full-service dealer group, with 4 collision centers and a commercial and municipal division. Recognized as the region's leading dealer of luxury car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche, the McGovern Auto Group also has extensive expertise working with Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and Toyota vehicles.

Patrons of Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will benefit from the McGovern Auto Group's innovative sales platform, which uses cutting-edge technology to intelligently price vehicles according to their true market value — rather than an arbitrary price. This streamlined and efficient system guarantees complete transparency throughout the purchasing process, ensuring every shopper receives a fair deal as soon as they walk onto the lot.

"With every dealership we add, our brand and network continues to get stronger and offers more diverse models and convenient locations," said Matt McGovern, CEO and Founder of the McGovern Automotive Group. "Our people have always been our biggest assets. We are excited to welcome Acton CDJR's employees to our family and are looking forward to expanding the group in the local community."

Visit Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 196 Great Rd. Alternatively, speak to the sales and leasing department.

