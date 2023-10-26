McGovern Automotive Group Cements Albany Presence with Strategic Acquisition and Relocation of Genesis Dealership

News provided by

McGovern Auto Group

26 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group, the leading automotive group in the Northeast renowned for its dedicated workforce, exceptional service, and rapid expansion, has taken a significant step forward by acquiring Genesis of Queensbury, NY. As part of a robust expansion strategy to bolster its regional footprint, operations will transition from Queensbury to Albany. This latest acquisition — which marks the launch of McGovern's 26th dealership across 23 distinct brands — strengthens McGovern's steadfast commitment and deep-rooted bond with the Albany community.

Founded in 2016 by industry veteran Matt McGovern, the McGovern Automotive Group has rapidly grown to become the region's premier collection of dealerships. With roots in high-end luxury brands like Ferrari and Porsche, the group has extensive expertise serving discerning drivers across New England. McGovern also boasts skilled teams representing popular brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and Toyota.

The newly acquired Genesis dealership will join McGovern's existing Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo stores at the renowned Albany Luxury Car Campus on New Karner Road. Customers can explore an extensive inventory featuring over 100 new Genesis vehicles, including the brand's flagship GV70 luxury SUV, athletic G70 sport sedan, and groundbreaking electric GV60 models, plus 50 pre-owned options.

While much of the dedicated Queensbury staff will relocate to Albany, McGovern also plans to create numerous new employment opportunities across all divisions of the dealership, demonstrating its dedication to boosting the local workforce. Dustin Chirico will serve as General Manager, working closely alongside Regional VP Todd Grieco to ensure operations align with McGovern's high standards of customer service.

"By incorporating Genesis into our Albany family alongside Jaguar, Land Rover, and Volvo, we are underscoring our dedication to this community," said founder and CEO Matt McGovern. "Our people are the lifeblood of our success, and we eagerly welcome talented new team members into the McGovern culture as we continue our strategic expansion."

With the addition of Genesis to its Albany footprint, McGovern now operates four premier brands across three state-of-the-art dealerships in the city, highlighting its commitment to sustained growth and exceptional service in the communities it serves.

Experience McGovern's full luxury vehicle collection at the Albany Campus on New Karner Road, or contact the sales and leasing team directly.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group

