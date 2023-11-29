McGovern Becomes Largest Municipal Vehicle Upfitter in New England with MHQ Acquisition

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Auto Group, the leading automotive retailer in the Northeast, today announced its acquisition of MHQ, a Marlborough, MA-based provider of specialized emergency and municipal vehicles. With four locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut and a 40-year track record of customizing over 100,000 vehicles, MHQ significantly expands McGovern's upfitting operations and municipal vehicle offerings, securing the group's status as the region's premier source for tailored fleet vehicles.

Founded in 1979, MHQ is renowned for its highly streamlined assembly line-based vehicle upfitting process, capable of customizing and equipping vehicles in as little as 48 hours. Beyond efficiency, MHQ excels in delivering unparalleled personalization and customization, which aligns closely with McGovern's commitment to a tailored customer experience. From departmental stickers and specialized paint jobs to ballistic panels and weapon racks, MHQ's versatile offerings cater to the diverse needs of its buyers, including state police, local sheriffs, and municipal transportation authorities.

As part of the deal, all 110 of MHQ's employees will become part of the McGovern family, bringing decades of specialized knowledge in customizing vehicles to precise specifications and the highest quality. Coupled with McGovern's multi-state footprint and operational scale, this deep expertise will cement McGovern as the go-to partner for municipalities and state agencies throughout New England, catering to all of their vehicular purchasing, upfitting, and maintenance needs.

"With the strategic acquisition of MHQ, we can now offer our municipal customers a true one-stop shop for their vehicle needs — from frontline procurement to back-end upfitting, maintenance, and repair," said Matt McGovern, CEO of McGovern Auto Group. "Moreover, we can leverage synergies across our service, rental, and parts operations to maximize fleet uptime for the emergency services that keep communities safe across the Northeast United States."

Already diverse, McGovern's municipal portfolio reflects the huge range of vehicles and custom equipment required by police, fire, EMS, public works, and other departments. With MHQ onboard, the company's municipal product offering — which spans sedans, SUVs, light-duty vans, pickups, and heavy-duty chassis cabs — will be expanded further, with an impressive 5,000 vehicle sales anticipated annually.

"We're thrilled to have MHQ and its talented, committed workforce join the McGovern family," said John Marino, General Manager of McGovern Municipal. "With coverage spanning five states, extensive sourcing relationships, and newly expanded upfitting capabilities, we offer municipalities a comprehensive fleet solution tailored to their unique needs."

The acquisition supports McGovern's strategy to invest in and expand its municipal division, recognizing significant growth potential in providing upfitted vehicles to emergency services, state, and city departments across New England. Bolstered by MHQ's operations, McGovern Municipal can now provide a single source for vehicle specification, purchasing, and financing, as well as repair, maintenance, and sustainable lifecycle management across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

