McGovern Closes 29th Dealership:2023 Annual Revenue to Hit $2.2 Billion

Capping Year of Stellar Growth, Auto Powerhouse Acquires Imperial Hyundai in Milford

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group, the Northeast's automotive powerhouse, today announced the opening of McGovern Hyundai of Milford, the company's 29th dealership across Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire, following its acquisition of Imperial Hyundai. This milestone closes out a banner year for McGovern that saw rapid growth in all markets, including the successful acquisition of five new dealerships in the past six weeks alone.

McGovern Hyundai of Milford

McGovern Hyundai of Milford, the group's 4th Hyundai dealership in Massachusetts, will create at least 20 new jobs for local workers while providing the region's motorists with access to the Northeast's largest vehicle selection with over 5,000 new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from at unbeatable prices.

"We're thrilled to be bringing the McGovern brand to Milford, and we're looking forward to giving discerning local drivers the unbeatable service and great deals they crave," said McGovern Regional VP of Operations John Kennedy. "It's been an incredible few months for the McGovern Auto Group, and we couldn't be more excited about what we have in store for the coming year."

McGovern Auto has seen explosive growth in 2023, achieving annual revenues that now total more than $2.2 billion. The company employs over 1,600 people, and has sold over 36,000 new and used vehicles across the New England region year to date.

In recent weeks, the company has accelerated its growth with the completion of key acquisitions including Jaguar Land Rover Peabody, Genesis of Queensbury, and MHQ of Marlborough. With new Hyundai and Genesis franchises and another top-tier import dealership coming in early 2024, McGovern has positioned itself as the largest dealership group in the Northeast.

"At McGovern Auto Group - we really do have the best people and our phenomenal growth is a testament to their hard work day in and day out," said Matt McGovern, CEO and Founder of the McGovern Auto Group. "Our path to becoming the region's top vehicle retailer is due to the dedication of our team from top to bottom. We work tirelessly day in and day out to have the best selection of vehicles, best prices, and the greatest service and parts departments not just in the Northeast, but across the country!"

Motorists can visit McGovern Hyundai of Milford at their location at 158 East Main St in Milford, MA, for great deals on new and used Hyundais and for all their service and maintenance needs. http://mcgovernhyundaiofmilford.com

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group

