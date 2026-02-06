McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance Announces Sales Territory Realignment to Enhance Services

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance announced today a strategic realignment of sales territories within its in-house team. This realignment is designed to enhance services, improve regional coverage, and ensure a more personalized experience for clients nationwide.

By reallocating territories among its sales producers, McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance is strengthening its ability to respond efficiently to client needs while maintaining deep knowledge of regional markets. The updated structure allows the team to provide more focused support, clearer points of contact, and a streamlined customer experience.

"This realignment positions our team to better serve our customers by pairing them with dedicated professionals who understand their specific needs and regions," said Drew Tewksbury. "We're excited to continue delivering the high level of service and expertise our clients expect."

The newly assigned territories are now in effect, and the McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance sales team looks forward to continuing to support existing clients while welcoming new opportunities for growth.

