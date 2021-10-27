McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance (MASI), has Announced the Hiring of Tom Jones

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance (MASI), the premier provider of commercial insurance products to the amusement industry, has announced the hiring of Tom Jones as the Manager of Loss Control Services.

In his new role with MASI, Jones will be responsible for all aspects of loss control services. He will also be charged with building improved client services through new training and customer relations, reporting to Drew Tewksbury, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Thomas Jones

Jones has over 40 years of experience in the amusement industry, including time spent at amusement parks, fairs/carnivals, and third-party inspections. His career has spanned from Funtime, Inc., Six Flags to Cedar Fair before becoming a third-party inspector for the last 14 years.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our McGowan Allied team. His operational, educational, and inspection experience is unmatched. His addition to our team will help McGowan Allied continue to be industry 'Thought Leaders' in the areas of risk management and loss control, further bringing greater value and service to our clients in the amusement industry." – Drew Tewksbury, Director of Sales & Marketing with McGowan Allied.

Currently, Jones is on the Education and Certification Committees for NAARSO and has serviced as the Treasurer. Jones holds a NAARSO Level 3 Inspector Certification and had been a pivotal member of not only NAARSO as an instructor at their yearly safety seminar but also instructs at outreach schools. Jones has provided safety training to parks and carnivals insuring that maintenance and operational standards are met.

Tom currently resides in Chagrin Falls, OH, with his wife, Suzanne. They have three grown children.

Please contact Drew Tewksbury with any questions, [email protected] - 440.895.4305.

SOURCE McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance