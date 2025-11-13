McGowan Financial Lines Welcomes Shawn Chummar as Newest Team Member

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McGowan Financial Lines (MFL), a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions for E&O, D&O, EPLI, Allied Healthcare / Medical Malpractice, Cyber & Crime, is proud to announce the addition of Shawn Chummar as a Broker to our growing team.

With more than 27 years of experience in insurance and business development, Shawn brings an entrepreneurial spirit, contagious enthusiasm, and an unwavering work ethic. His focus will be on building strong client relationships and delivering exceptional results.

Shawn Chummar

Please join us in welcoming Shawn Chummar to the Dan Lazarz Team at MFL.

Shawn can be reached at [email protected]

About The McGowan Companies

The McGowan Companies is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected organizations of its type in the United States. In fact, our oldest subsidiary was founded in 1836. As one of the leading insurance brokers and intermediaries in the United States, McGowan is dedicated to providing its 92,000+ brokers and more than 1,000,000 insureds with superb service and competitively-priced, flexible, and creative products that dynamically respond to and capitalize on changes in the insurance marketplace. McGowan is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated conglomerate of 100+ business units (e.g., insurance brokerages, wholesale insurance brokerages, programs/program administrators, captive management companies, reinsurance intermediaries, and financial service providers).

To learn more, Think McGowan and visit www.mcgowancompanies.com.

Contact:

Daniel M. Lazarz | Director & Team Leader – Financial Lines

McGowan Financial Lines

(214) 415-1421

[email protected]

Karl I. Olson | Managing Director & National Practice Leader – Financial Lines

McGowan Financial Lines

(510) 858-6854

[email protected]

SOURCE McGowan Companies