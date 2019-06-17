McGraw-Hill ALEKS® Wins Three CODiE Awards for Effective Education Technology

Best College and Career Readiness Solution – ALEKS PPL

Best Summative Assessment Solution – ALEKS PPL

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education – ALEKS Math

The SIIA administers the CODiE Awards annually to recognize the most effective and innovative technologies in the software industry. The CODiE Awards are also the only peer-recognized awards program that focuses on recognizing educational learning systems, content and software.

"We're honored to have been recognized by the software industry once again," said Nana Banerjee, CEO of McGraw-Hill. "These awards are a testament to the challenging and innovative work being done by our people at McGraw-Hill. ALEKS is an incredible learning software, built on the best of learning science and machine learning, that has helped millions of students in K-12 and higher education to learn math and chemistry more efficiently and effectively."

McGraw-Hill ALEKS is a personalized and dynamic learning software that is rooted in over 20 years of learning science research and analytics – designed to improve student outcomes. ALEKS saves students time and money while they work to achieve their academic and career goals. And ALEKS supports instructors to create an environment where they know their students even better, boosting confidence along the way.

ALEKS PPL effectively prepares students for math courses where they have a strong opportunity to succeed. More than just a placement exam, PPL offers a powerful combination of accurate assessment of math ability and personalized learning to review and refresh lost knowledge. Colleges and high schools turn to ALEKS PPL to help bridge the math gap and support students by helping them bypass courses they don't need and passing those that support their academic progress.

The ALEKS suite of courseware solutions continues to evolve with innovative new features. The newest is called ALEKS Insights, which uses machine learning technology to help educators identify and intervene with students who are most at risk of failing or dropping out of a course before it's too late.

"By continuing to innovate with ALEKS, we're able to deepen our support of students in the development of critical math and chemistry skills," Banerjee said. "It's about creating affordable solutions that leverage learning science to improve outcomes and increase equity for all."

