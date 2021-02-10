McGraw Hill Announces a Next Gen Update to Its Beloved Reading Mastery K-5 Instructional Solution

Reading Mastery, an evidence-based Direct Instruction program, is a comprehensive K–5 ELA curriculum that has been shown to improve reading performance for a wide range of students, including special education populations. Educators use Reading Mastery to systematically teach key foundational literacy skills and how to read, comprehend, and write narrative and informational text of increasing complexity—while building oral language fluency skills. Reading Mastery motivates learning, transforms teaching with greater efficiency, and achieves substantial results for children.

The Transformations Edition includes over 40% updated, meticulously curated, author-crafted content, combined with responsive data monitoring for identifying mastered skills, measuring achievement, targeting remediations, and facilitating mastery for all students. Leveraging the strong foundational skills pedagogy, the program now features multimedia and video content, critical classroom management updates, just-in-time remediations, and a focus on teaching students how to write and discuss, beginning as early as kindergarten.

For more information about Reading Mastery, visit: mheonline.com/readingmasterytransformations

"Targeted reading instruction is absolutely critical for elementary-age students, especially in younger grades," said Kelly McGrath, Chief Academic Officer of McGraw Hill's School group. "It lays the foundation for everything that follows and sets the trajectory of not only their academic careers but their lives. With this update to Reading Mastery, we're giving teachers the tools to optimize their instruction for each student and to deliver targeted instruction that is based on the latest understanding of how students learn."

This comprehensive, digital-forward update to Reading Mastery is the latest in an ever-expanding series of innovations based on principles of learning science from McGraw Hill, all of which aim to support teachers and students during the ongoing shift to remote and hybrid learning.

"We're committed to delivering the best instructional tools in the world, regardless of whether classes are in person or online," McGrath said. "This updated edition of Reading Mastery provides an engaging and interactive learning experience regardless of the learning format, helping educators to elevate their students' literacy competencies and unlock their full potential."

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

