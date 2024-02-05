McGraw Hill Announces All Sorts, New English Language Teaching Course For Young Learners

"Interest in English language learning is growing at a rapid pace as the world becomes more connected and the demand for English language skills expands in the workplace," said Anthony Lorin, President of McGraw Hill's International group. "As a global leader in education with more than 135 years of experience providing educational content and curriculum solutions to learners and educators, we feel we are uniquely well-suited to support this expanding market."

All Sorts helps young learners of American English begin a lifelong learning journey through fun and engaging lessons encompassing a wide variety of topics and learning styles. Researched, planned, and developed by the trusted experts in content, technology and pedagogy at McGraw Hill, All Sorts provides:

Engaging activities designed to recognize and support a diversity of learning styles.

Language learning developed and presented at an age-appropriate pace.

A comprehensive grammar, vocabulary and function skills syllabus across all levels.

Entertaining mascots, each with its own learning support function, to engage younger learners.

Social and emotional learning features throughout to help students become life-long learners and good world citizens.

Age-appropriate learning features integrated in every unit to encourage learners' exploration of other curriculum subjects through the English medium.

Comprehensive support for teachers via print and downloadable Teacher Guides.

A range of games, puzzles and projects that present language in positive, relatable, and memorable ways.

For more information about All Sorts and its availability in your country, visit:

https://www.mheducation.com.mx/allsorts ( Mexico )

) https://www.mheducation.com.co/allsorts ( Colombia )

) http://www.mheducation.com.sg/allsorts ( Asia )

) https://www.mheducation.me/allsorts ( Middle East )

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

