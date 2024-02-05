McGraw Hill Announces All Sorts, New English Language Teaching Course For Young Learners

News provided by

McGraw Hill

05 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

Available now in Mexico, Colombia, Asia and the Middle East, All Sorts is the global education leader's newest offering in the expanding English Language Teaching market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced the launch of a new English Language Teaching (ELT) course designed to help young learners around the world take their first steps towards learning English. The innovative six-level course called All Sorts, designed to the high standards that schools expect from McGraw Hill, is available now to schools in Mexico, Colombia, Asia and the Middle East.

"Interest in English language learning is growing at a rapid pace as the world becomes more connected and the demand for English language skills expands in the workplace," said Anthony Lorin, President of McGraw Hill's International group. "As a global leader in education with more than 135 years of experience providing educational content and curriculum solutions to learners and educators, we feel we are uniquely well-suited to support this expanding market."

All Sorts helps young learners of American English begin a lifelong learning journey through fun and engaging lessons encompassing a wide variety of topics and learning styles. Researched, planned, and developed by the trusted experts in content, technology and pedagogy at McGraw Hill, All Sorts provides:

  • Engaging activities designed to recognize and support a diversity of learning styles.
  • Language learning developed and presented at an age-appropriate pace.
  • A comprehensive grammar, vocabulary and function skills syllabus across all levels.
  • Entertaining mascots, each with its own learning support function, to engage younger learners.
  • Social and emotional learning features throughout to help students become life-long learners and good world citizens.
  • Age-appropriate learning features integrated in every unit to encourage learners' exploration of other curriculum subjects through the English medium.
  • Comprehensive support for teachers via print and downloadable Teacher Guides.
  • A range of games, puzzles and projects that present language in positive, relatable, and memorable ways.

For more information about All Sorts and its availability in your country, visit:

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:
Tyler Reed
McGraw Hill
(914) 512-4853
[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill

Also from this source

McGraw Hill Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

McGraw Hill Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

McGraw Hill announced today that it has for the third year in a row received the highest score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's...
McGraw Hill Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

McGraw Hill Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

McGraw Hill, a leading global education company, today reported financial results with $1.4 billion in year-to-date billings and $667 million in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.