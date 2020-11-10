McGraw Hill Announces New Elementary Math Program That Increases Student Curiosity and Confidence Through Unique Lesson Design

For more information about Reveal Math, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/prek-12/program/microsites/MKTSP-GIP20M0/elementary.html

"Recent events have reminded us of the need for flexibility and the need for community in educating students," said Kelly McGrath, Chief Academic Officer for McGraw Hill's School group. "Reveal Math's flexible delivery model helps assure educators that their math curriculum can support any instructional setting. Whether used in an in-person or remote setting, Reveal Math builds a community of math scholars, both teachers and students, who can effectively communicate, collaborate, and facilitate each student's journey to becoming a problem-solver."

Reveal Math champions a positive classroom environment that is centered on the student's curiosity and desire to learn. Daily instruction begins with a conversation aimed at sparking a student's curiosity through observation, conjecture and collaboration, giving students dedicated time to make sense of the problem. Then, Reveal Math encourages exploration, allowing learners to develop an understanding through rich tasks, productive struggle and meaningful discourse.

Other key features of Reveal Math include:

An easy to implement print and digital program, which instructors can use to teach in a print, hybrid, or digital manner - meaning instructors can take advantage of the program no matter how their classroom is currently organized.

"Math Is…" Units, the first unit of every grade level, focus on the classroom environment, from modeling mathematical ways of thinking to setting classroom expectations as a class. They serve as a base for reminders that are integrated into each lesson.

Flexible lesson design that provides the teacher two different instructional approaches to facilitate student exploration: Activity-Based Exploration, which allows students to explore concepts through mathematical modeling to develop understanding, and Guided Exploration, which takes students through the problem-solving process with a focus on rich discourse and classroom collaboration.

Reveal Math is the latest learning science innovation that McGraw Hill has released to support teachers and students to meet the challenges associated with remote learning during the pandemic and beyond. As schools re-opened this Fall, McGraw Hill introduced Rise, a curriculum solution created to help educators identify and address a student's learning gaps in math and reading, including learning loss that was created by COVID-19 disruption.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill