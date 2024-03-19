McGraw Hill Appoints Two New Executives to its Senior Leadership Team

Bob Sallmann Joins as Chief Financial Officer

David Cortese Appointed the Company's First Chief Digital Information Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global education company McGraw Hill today announced the appointment of two new executives to its senior leadership team. Bob Sallmann will join McGraw Hill as Chief Financial Officer on April 15th, and will be responsible for the company's global financial strategy. Sallmann succeeds Garet Guthrie, who will remain with McGraw Hill through April to support the transition of his responsibilities and complete fiscal year end procedures. David Cortese will join McGraw Hill on April 8th in a newly created Chief Digital Information Officer role, where he will oversee digital platform development, information technology and data analytics for the company. In addition to overseeing McGraw Hill's Digital Platform Group (DPG), Cortese will assume responsibility for the company's Global Technology Services (GTS) group upon the retirement of Angelo DeGenaro at the end of the month. Sallmann and Cortese will both report to Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Bob and David to our leadership team in two critical roles that will help continue to position McGraw Hill for long-term growth," Simon Allen said. "They both bring a unique perspective, wide breadth of experience and a shared desire to drive innovative solutions that will strengthen our ability to meet the changing needs of the educators and students we serve."

Allen added, "I'd like to thank Garet and Angelo for their tremendous contributions to McGraw Hill over the past decade. Their vision, drive and passion for our mission has been instrumental in moving our business forward during a period of significant transformation in education – and the strong foundation they have built will enable our continued success. I am especially grateful for their leadership and commitment to executing a successful transition from Apollo to Platinum Equity ownership and the market-leading growth across our company since that time."

As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sallmann will be responsible for financial management of McGraw Hill, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury, Procurement, Real Estate and Supply Chain teams, partnering across the company's business units to drive the company's financial performance. Sallmann joins McGraw Hill with over 20 years of experience developing and implementing the financial and operational strategy for global organizations, with a focus on growing enterprise value and leading business transformation across a variety of industries. Sallmann previously held CFO roles at a leading wireless technology manufacturer, Laird Connectivity, and a global elastomer manufacturer, Enbi Group. Prior to Enbi, Sallmann held various financial leadership roles at global diversified industrial manufacturer IDEX after spending 10 years in consulting, advisory and financial audit roles at Alvarez & Marsal and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

As Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO), Cortese will be responsible for McGraw Hill's digital experience and innovation strategy, including IT, customer experience, digital product management and engineering, cybersecurity, AI, and data, analytics and insights. With over 30 years of experience in a variety of technology and operational leadership roles, Cortese joins McGraw Hill from Influential, where he served as Chief Digital Officer, overseeing enterprise product and engineering teams and AI solutions for a leading influencer marketing firm. Cortese also served as Chief Commercial Officer at Simbe Robotics, where he led product development for Simbe's AI-driven subscription data services, and has held a variety of technology leadership roles at Advantage Solutions, ComScore, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Accenture.

