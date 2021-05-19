McGraw Hill CEO Simon Allen Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in a Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace

"I am proud to sign this pledge and further the actions we're taking to advance inclusion and diversity at McGraw Hill," Allen said. "We realize the importance of attracting, retaining, and developing diverse talent that represents the customers we serve. By fostering an inclusive culture where employees feel heard and respected, we'll be better positioned to anticipate and understand our customers' needs and create learning solutions that are culturally responsive and increase educational equity."

McGraw Hill's commitment to inclusion and diversity includes actions such as:

Creating a global Inclusion and Diversity strategy

Introducing Inclusive Behaviors across the company

Establishing diversity representation goals for the organization

Hosting a monthly Inclusion and Diversity Speaker Series on topics such as allyship and racial equity

Forming a K-12 Educational Equity Advisory Board that advises the company on product development and other initiatives

Creating Employee Resource Groups and a Women's Leadership Initiative

Participating in inclusive leadership training for Executive Leadership, Recruiters, and Hiring Managers

By signing this pledge hosted by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, McGraw Hill will openly share its actions with the other organizations who have made this commitment. To learn more about McGraw Hill's Inclusion and Diversity programs, visit https://www.mheducation.com/about/inclusion-diversity.html.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill

