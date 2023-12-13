McGraw Hill Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

The score of 100 is a recognition of McGraw Hill's commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, non-discrimination, equitable employee benefits and inclusive culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill announced today that it has for the third year in a row received the highest score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a recognition of the company's commitment to non-discrimination and LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. McGraw Hill is one of just 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

McGraw Hill's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

Included in McGraw Hill's focus areas for diversity, equity and inclusion in 2023 were efforts to improve visibility to the company on goals, progress and accountability, as well as updated policies and practices around employee training, supplier diversity and philanthropic support. The company continues to provide a number of important benefits to LGBTQ+ employees and their families, including adoption assistance and medical plans that include a broad range of benefits focused on LGBTQ+ needs.

For more information about McGraw Hill's focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/about/diversity-equity-inclusion

"We're proud of McGraw Hill's inclusive culture and continue to work hard to provide programs that support equality in the workplace and help our LGBTQ+ colleagues thrive personally and professionally," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "This recognition is validation for what we have accomplished, but also serves as a reminder of the importance of our continued commitment to supporting and celebrating the diversity of our employees and the learners we serve."

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or Twitter.

News Releases in Similar Topics

