McGraw-Hill Education Appoints Dr. Nana Banerjee as President & CEO

He will be based in New York and succeeds Lloyd G. "Buzz" Waterhouse, who became interim president and CEO in October of 2017 having previously served as president and CEO from June 2012 through April 2014. Mr. Waterhouse will remain with the company until Dr. Banerjee begins his tenure and will continue to serve on the company's board of directors after he steps down as interim president and CEO.

"After a thoughtful and thorough search, we chose Nana for his outstanding leadership and stellar management skills," said Larry Berg, senior partner with Apollo Global Management and chairman of the Board of McGraw-Hill Education. "Nana's deep knowledge of analytics and artificial intelligence, his lifelong passion for education and his demonstrated ability to deliver value for global employees, customers and investors will be instrumental in growing our businesses. He will continue our journey as a learning science company focused on helping students achieve better outcomes."

"I want to thank Buzz for his leadership over the past six months," Mr. Berg added. "He has done a great job of moving the company forward and focusing our efforts around the key initiatives that will bring us success."

"Nana is a great choice to lead McGraw-Hill Education," Mr. Waterhouse said. "His strengths dovetail with exactly what we need as we look ahead – a seasoned leader who understands the critical role that data and technology can play in education. As a learning science company, we are at the forefront of innovation in K-20 and professional education, and Nana's extensive experience will be invaluable in deepening our relationships with educators."

"I am honored and excited to be a part of McGraw-Hill Education," said Dr. Banerjee. "This iconic brand is founded on the reputation of its people, its content, and its tools, as the finest in the industry. I am looking forward to teaming up with our colleagues and fulfilling the promise of our vision to unlock the full potential of each learner with enhanced access and better quality learning solutions, enabled with scaled technologies and advanced analytics."

Dr. Banerjee has extensive experience leading, innovating and scaling technology businesses globally. He came to Verisk as part of its acquisition of Argus, where he was chief operating officer. He served as the group president of Verisk and helped drive its transformation into a global leader in big-data and advanced analytics. He also helped drive the acquisition of several high-profile global companies during his tenure at Verisk. In prior roles, he served as head of Citibank's credit card business in the United Kingdom and as vice president of marketing at GE Capital. He began his career forecasting housing starts at The McGraw-Hill Companies' FW Dodge unit.

Dr. Banerjee has a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from the State University of New York; a master of science degree in mathematics from the Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi; and a bachelor of science degree with honors in mathematics from St. Stephens College, Delhi.

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators, and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

