McGraw-Hill Education Pledges Support for Denver Public Library's Read Aloud Program

"As a learning science company, we understand just how crucial early literacy is to success in school, college and beyond," said Marty Lange, SVP, Chief Product and Operating Officer for the School Group at McGraw-Hill Education. "The Denver Public Library's Read Aloud program directly supports our mission of developing not only children's literacy but also a love of books from an early age, and we are proud to support an organization making such a positive impact on the lives of Denver's children."

The Read Aloud program, now in its 30th year, aims to develop pre-reading skills and instill a love of reading and books among preschoolers, as well as promote the use of the Denver Public Library and its branches among families. The program currently reaches 350 classrooms, particularly educationally at-risk and low-income preschoolers, with volunteers and library staff members providing weekly Storytimes to children across various educational centers. Ninety-eight percent of teachers in participating schools have indicated that their students have become more interested in books as a result of participating in the program.

"The Read Aloud Program is an invaluable resource for both students and readers, and contributions from companies like McGraw-Hill Education help ensure we can continue to make a positive impact moving forward," said Brianna Austin, Read Aloud Program Coordinator. "Teacher surveys and verbal feedback always highlight that students learn from and look forward to the weekly visits from their readers. Those visits increase students' interest in books and strengthen early reading skills, all of which helps young readers develop self-esteem and confidence. It's really beautiful to see the excitement, both from students and volunteer readers, when they see each other and share books every week."

At the end of each semester, each child receives a brand-new book to keep. By donating books to children and supporting the building of mini Read Aloud libraries in participating classrooms, the program aims to continue fostering a love of reading outside of Read Aloud sessions.

About Denver Public Library

Founded in 1889, the Denver Public Library connects people with information, ideas and experiences to provide enjoyment, enrich lives and strengthen our community. With 26 locations throughout Denver, the library provides essential resources to the community including early literacy programs, computer and Internet access and training, family and adult programs. Learn more at denverlibrary.org and keep up on library news and events through social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About McGraw-Hill Education

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

