McGraw-Hill Names Mike Evans as CFO

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill, a leading learning science company, today announced the appointment of Mike Evans as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2019.

"We are very excited that Mike is joining our leadership team," said Nana Banerjee, President and CEO of McGraw-Hill. "His in-depth experience in the education sector and his track record of success in focusing on growth and return on investment will be very valuable as we continue our transformation from print publishing to providing the very best in educational materials in a multitude of formats and serving learners throughout their lifetimes."

Mr. Evans will report directly to Dr. Banerjee. Previously, he served as chief operating officer and CFO at Renaissance, which specializes in pre-K-12 learning analytics, and as CFO at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a leading provider of higher education enrollment solutions. Before that, Mr. Evans led Pearson's K-12 literacy and math businesses as well as their Student Information business and K-12 technology organization, leading a successful transition from print to digital platforms.

Before joining Pearson, Mr. Evans held senior positions at BigChalk, The Food Network and Primedia, Inc. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and is a Certified Public Accountant.

