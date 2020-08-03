McGraw Hill Now Accepting Nominations for Second Annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, McGraw Hill kicks off its nationwide call for nominations for the second annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards. The 2020 ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards will honor two K-12 teachers and two higher education instructors who have applied the ALEKS program to achieve exceptional results and improve their students' progress.

For more than 20 years, McGraw Hill ALEKS® has helped educators in math and chemistry to quickly and accurately zero in on exactly which topics students understand and which topics they need help with, empowering teachers to deliver the most effective instruction possible. Built on the theory of "knowledge spaces" from cognitive science, ALEKS (Assessment and LEarning in Knowledge Spaces) uses artificial intelligence to create personalized and dynamic learning paths for K-20 students based on their unique needs. To date, ALEKS has helped more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the world.

McGraw Hill is accepting nominations for the ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards from August 3 through November 16, 2020 at mheonline.com/aleks-allstars.

Nominees can be any educators who have demonstrated the following:

Used ALEKS to reshape the way they interact with students in order to drive more effective teaching and learning.

Measurably improved outcomes for students using a combination of ALEKS and other teaching techniques.

Helped increase STEM success rates for all students.

Gone above and beyond to help unlock the full potential of learners at their schools, using ALEKS.

Implemented an innovative and unique teaching style using ALEKS.

The winning educators will each receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw Hill to an education-focused non-profit or charity of their choice, as well as a $250 gift card and a collection of McGraw Hill Professional books. Winners will be announced in early January 2021.

"We're inspired every day by the creative and innovative ways educators integrate ALEKS into their curricula to truly unlock the potential of their students and ensure a personalized approach to their education," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "This awards program is just one way we can honor those who work so hard to ensure each student has the opportunity and tools to succeed."

