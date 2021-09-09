McGraw Hill Now Accepting Nominations for Third Annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards

Nominees can be any educators who have demonstrated the following:

Used ALEKS to reshape the way they interact with students in order to drive more effective teaching and learning, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

Measurably improved outcomes for students using a combination of ALEKS and other teaching techniques

Helped increase STEM success rates for all students

Gone above and beyond to help unlock the full potential of learners at their schools using ALEKS

Implemented an innovative and unique teaching style using ALEKS

The winning educators will each receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw Hill to an education-focused non-profit or charity of their choice, as well as a $250 gift card and a collection of McGraw Hill Professional books. Winners will be announced in January 2022.

Last year's winners were:

Robert Duncan , Mountain Ridge High School, Frostburg, MD (K-12)

, Mountain Ridge High School, (K-12) Meghan Slotman , Allendale Middle School , Allendale, MI (K-12)

, , (K-12) Daniel Collins , Texas A&M University, College Station , TX (Higher Education)

, , TX (Higher Education) Morteza Barshooi, Central Piedmont Community College , Charlotte, NC (Higher Education)

"For over two decades, we have been inspired by the thousands of innovative educators who are integrating ALEKS into their classrooms to improve student outcomes," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "It's been an honor for the last two years to recognize these incredible educators, who we know are just a few of the countless who deserve our praise. We're excited to kick off the third year of the awards."

For more than 20 years, McGraw Hill ALEKS® has supported math and chemistry educators to quickly and accurately zero in on exactly which topics their students understand and which topics they need help with, empowering teachers to deliver the most effective and personalized instruction possible. Each student begins a new course with a unique set of knowledge and prerequisite gaps to fill. By determining the student's baseline of knowledge, ALEKS creates an individual and dynamic path to success. To date, ALEKS has helped more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the world.

