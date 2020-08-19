McGraw Hill Offers Learners Two-Month Free Trial of ALEKS MathReady to Help Combat 'COVID Slide'

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help ensure that students are prepared for fall classes, McGraw Hill is offering new customers a free two-month trial of its ALEKS MathReady program, allowing current and rising college-age students and others to refresh their math skills efficiently and effectively. First launched in June, ALEKS MathReady is a new, direct-to-consumer version of McGraw Hill's personalized ALEKS program, which helps support millions of K-12 and college students each year. The special free-access offer for ALEKS MathReady is available now through October 18, 2020 and subscriptions will automatically renew on a monthly basis at a rate of $19.95/month.*

"Now more than ever, students need access to the tools and resources that can help them succeed in their college courses – and for many current and rising college students, ALEKS MathReady is precisely the tool that they need," said Kathleen McMahon, VP of Portfolio Management for Science, Engineering & Mathematics at McGraw Hill. "Faculty and school administrators face significant instructional challenges this fall, as the learning disruptions due to COVID-19 leave students at varied levels of preparation when they start the fall term. Because MathReady can target each individual's knowledge and put them on a personalized path to success, we can help level the playing field in math for all students – and not just those that can afford it – through this free offer."

For more information about ALEKS MathReady or to sign up for free trial access and $19.95/month after, visit: https://bit.ly/ALEKSMathReady

For students entering college, math placement and college level math courses can be a challenge and often one of the contributing reasons that students fall behind or drop out. College math courses often have high failure rates, largely because many new college students lack the foundational math skills needed to be successful. For many, a trusted tutor is a proven model for learning math and reducing math anxiety, yet the high cost of tutoring and scheduling tutorial sessions are barriers.

ALEKS MathReady is ideal for:

Addressing COVID slide – For students whose learning has been disrupted and need to refresh their math skills before taking a math course or placement test in the fall.

Aiding retention – For learners that want to retain skills gained during the summer or between semesters without taking a formal math class.

Returning adult learners – For people retraining for a new career or returning to school who need to acquire foundational math skills or prep for a career, course or college.

Remediation – For students who failed a course and want to get help between semesters.

ALEKS MathReady is part of McGraw Hill's commitment to Affordability & Outcomes in higher education, ensuring students get affordable access to learning science-based programs that support successful outcomes for all learners, regardless of their prior knowledge or background.

For over 20 years, ALEKS has served more than 20 million K-12 and college level math students. In 2019 and 2020, ALEKS won a total of five CODiE Awards for best-in-class online learning solutions in math and science, best summative and formative assessment and best college and career readiness programs.

*First-time subscribers to ALEKS MathReady who sign up between August 17, 2020 and October 18, 2020 are eligible for two months' free access to ALEKS MathReady from the date of signup. Following the free-trial period, subscriptions will be billed at a rate of $19.95 per month (plus sales tax where applicable). McGraw Hill will notify ALEKS MathReady subscribers prior to renewal, and subscribers may cancel their subscription at any time. ALEKS MathReady is a direct-to-consumer product where learners work independently.

